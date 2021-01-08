For nearly 25 years, Matthew Rhys has been entertaining viewers all over the world. Born in Wales, Matthew made his first on screen appearance in the 1997 movie House of America. It didn’t take long for bigger opportunities to start pouring in, and he quickly started landing roles on the big and small screen. His wide range as an actor has allowed him to adapt to all kinds of roles. Many viewers know him best for his role in shows like The Americans and Brothers & Sisters. Now, his recent role of Perry Mason is yet another opportunity that is further solidify his place in the industry. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Matthew Rhys.
1. He Is Bilingual
Being able to speak more than one language is the kind of thing that can always come in handy no matter what you do. As a native of Wales, Perry is fluent in Welsh in addition to English. Early in his career, Matthew acted in Welsh in productions such as the film Bydd yn Wrol (Be Brave).
2. He Studied At RADA
Having natural talent is always a plus, but hard work is what truly sets people apart. Matthew has managed to find the perfect balance between both. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. The school is known for producing talented artists and has a long list of noteworthy alumni including James Norton, Grace Self, and Ralph Fiennes.
3. He Is A Father
Matthew has put lots of time and effort into building a career as an actor, but all of his professional success hasn’t come at the expense of his personal life. He has been dating actress Keri Russell since 2014. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2016.
4. He Hadn’t Seen Perry Mason Prior To Being Cast
Even though Perry Mason is a classic, Matthew had never seen it before he was cast in the new series. During an interview with GQ, he said that while the show was popular in the UK, he hasn’t seen it. He also said, ” I had this image of Raymond Burr and someone breaking down in the stands all the time. I didn’t go back to the books, because I’ve done that occasionally in the past, and I tend to lean too heavily on the book. Sometimes the way things are in a book are not necessarily in the script.”
5. He Is An Award Winner
Winning an an award is something that every actor looks forward to, but it’s not something that all of them get the chance to experience. In 2018, Matthew won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for this role in The Americans.
6. He Isn’t Really Into Social Media
These days, social media is probably the first place people go when they’re looking for information on their favorite celebrities. Sadly for Matthew’s fans they won’t be able to find much when they go looking for him on social media. He doesn’t post much and when he does he likes to keep the content focused on his work.
7. He Has Theater Experience
Being in front of the camera isn’t the only time Matthew comes alive. He also loves acting on stage and he’s gotten a lot of experience throughout his career. He has done nearly a dozen places although it appears that he has been mostly focused on on screen work in recent years.
8. He Was Nervous About Playing Perry Mason
Even the most talented and experience actors deal with nerves from time to time, and Matthew isn’t an exception. When talking about the Perry Mason project, Matthew told Good Morning America, “I read this part because I had the opportunity to play it. It terrified me. But I said, “Well, I have to play it because it’s such a challenge.”
9. He Is A Big Sally Field Fan
Every actor has at least one other actor whose work they really admire; for Matthew Rhys, that actor is Sally Field. He has always been a big fan of his work and has considered her like a mentor during his career. The two got the chance to work together when they were both cast in The Americans.
10. He Is A Voice Actor
The majority of Matthew’s work has been live action, but that isn’t the only thing he can do. He’s a talented voice actor as as well. He has been a part of several animated projects. Most notably, he he done voice work on shows like BoJack Horseman and Archer.