10 Things You Didn’t know about Matthew Smith

2 mins ago

Like lots of other young adults, Matthew Smith is open to finding love in unique ways. That’s exactly why he signed up to be a part of Netflix’s upcoming reality dating show, Too Hot to Handle. However, what Matthew didn’t know at the time was that the show features a unique set of rules. Cast members are not allowed to engage in physical intimacy with each other in hopes that it’ll encourage them to create a stronger bond. How will Matthew Smith handle the challenge? Let’s get to know him. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Matthew Smith.

1. He’s From Colorado

Matthew Smith was born in Colorado. He grew up in the outskirts of Denver in a small town called Highlands Ranch where he also attended high school. After college, Matthew decided that it was time for him to see what life outside of Colorado had to offer. He relocated to Los Angeles in 2011 where he began to work in the entertainment industry.

2. He’s A Model

Matthew Smith has been putting his looks to good use over the years. He has worked as a professional model and has done campaigns with several different companies. Michael was contracted to be a model for a denim campaign by Robin’s Jeans in 2012. Last summer, he was on the cover of the men’s issue of Denver Life magazine.

3. He Has Made Some TV Appearances

Too Hot to Handle won’t be Matthew’s first time appearing on screen. In fact, he already had quite the impressive resume when it comes to TV. Over the years, he’s been in several TV shows including New Girl, America’s Next Top Model, and Stitchers. However, out of all the other TV work he’s done, Too Hot to Handle might just end up being the thing he’s best-known for.

4. He Has A Background In Landscape Architecture

There’s more to Matthew than just his good looks. He is a creative person at heart who has worked hard to turn his passions into skills. He has a background in landscape architecture which he studied at Colorado State University.

5. He’s The COO Of A Company

It’s time to officially add businessman to the list of things Matthew Smith has on his resume. Matthew works as the COO of a company called Dream Katchers Enterprise. The company focuses on helping businesses increase their visibility by providing multi-media services. Dream Katchers Enterprise specializes in branded content strategies, photos, videos, and event planning.

6. He’s An Author

In the fall of 2016, Matthew published a children’s book titled Windy. According to the description, the book tells the story of how the “Earths most beautiful creature learned the true meaning of giving. This is her story the story of Windy.” Matthew hasn’t announced whether or not he plans to work on any other books in the future.

7. He Loves Adventure

The girls on Too Hot to Handle are sure to love the fact that Matthew is an outdoors guy who loves to  be active and enjoy his surroundings. Matthew Smith loves to get out and explore the world. He is a very adventurous person who likes doing all sorts of activities including skiing, snowboarding, and hiking. Matthew travels often as well. He has visited several different countries including Mexico, Portugal, and Spain.

8. He’s Really Into Fashion

There’s no denying the fact that Matthew Smith is a stylish guy. But his love of style is much more than just a copy. Matthew is the president of a club called M8W. The brand is dedicated to creating clothes for all people and is “synonymous with progression and stylistic appeal that represents the idea of a judge free world full of love and compassion.”

9. He Has An Account On Cameo

The video sharing platform, Cameo, has become very popular over the last year or so. People can use Cameo to pay their favorite celebrities to create personalized videos. Matthew Smith currently has a Cameo account where he charges $50 per personalized video. There’s no doubt that once Too Hot to Handle blows up, his Cameo account will be getting a lot of action.

10. He Earned A Football Scholarship To College

Matthew Smith played competitive football for much of his life. He earned all-state honors as a wide receiver in high school. Michael went to Carson-Newman University on a football scholarship. Unfortunately, Matthew suffered a torn ACL and MCL which resulted in him having to end his athletic career. He returned to Colorado after his injury and attended Colorado State University.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

