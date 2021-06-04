Performing has been a part of Matthias Schoenaerts’ life for almost as long as he can remember. He started his professional career when he was just 13-years-old, and although his journey has had some twists and turns, he’s managed to become an international star. His resume now includes over 60 acting credits, and the list grows more and more each year. His passion for telling stories comes through in every project he works on. He has earned the respect of colleagues and the admiration of fans, and he’s looking forward to giving the world even more great performances. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Matthias Schoenaerts.
1. He Comes From A Creative Family
Matthias was born into a family where there was no shortage of love for the arts. His mother, Dominique Wiche, was a well-known costume designer who passed away in 2016. His father, Julien Schoenaerts, was an actor. Matthias also has a neice named Ellen Schoenaerts who is an actress, writer, and director.
2. He’s A Producer
Over the years, Matthias has proven that he has what it takes to light up the screen when he’s in front of the camera, but he’s also proven the same thing behind the scenes. He made his debut as a producer in 2004 with a short film called A Message from Outer Space. He has produced a handful of other projects since.
3. He Loves Taking Pictures
Matthias has a natural eye for beauty, and he’s combined that with his love of expressing himself creatively. He is a talented photographer who loves capturing stunning moments when he’s out and about. He often shares the pictures he takes on Instagram and his followers seem to really love them.
4. He Speaks Three Languages
Matthias speaks Dutch, French, and English. When asked how he learned English, Matthias told Under the Radar Magazine, “It’s part of our education. And then, later on, I don’t know. When we see American films, for instance, we have subtitles. We don’t dub them, so you grow up with all these American films. So I probably picked up a lot from that as well.”
5. He Was A Soccer Player
Even though Matthias fell in love with acting at an early age, it isn’t the only thing he saw himself doing. He has also always loved soccer and he’s a very good player. At one point in time, he came close to becoming a professional player but he decided to stop playing when he was about 16 years old.
6. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Being on a set or in front of a camera aren’t the only places Matthias finds joy. Matthias is an outdoors kind of guy and he always looks forward to being able to spend time in nature. He loves going on hikes and exploring the beauty of his surroundings. He also enjoys going swimming.
7. He Is A Graffiti Artist
Some people have a hard time discovering just one thing they’re good at, but Matthias has been fortunate to find several. On top of acting, soccer, and photography, Matthias is also a great graffiti artist. He started doing graffiti when he was a teenager and continues to work under the name Zenith.
8. He Likes To Keep A Low Profile
Being a successful actor typically comes with a lot of attention. While there are some people who thrive off of that attention, there are others, like Matthias, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight when he isn’t working. When Matthias is in between projects, he likes to stay low-key and enjoy his time off.
9. He’s A DMX Fan
DMX is easily one of the most legendary rappers of the 2000s. Needless to say, people all over the world were saddened by his sudden death in 2021. Matthias was among those who mourned the rapper’s passing. In an Instagram post, Matthias said, “Always pure and raw, eyes filled with pain, melancholy and a never dying spark. Heart up your sleeve and your tongue unleashing truthfulness and vulnerability with an unmatched fire and electric charge that penetrated human souls all over the globe. Always transforming pain into fire and strength. A rare breed of artist. Thank you Earl Simmons for all the heart you shared with all of us during your journey.”
10. He Owns A Casting Agency
Matthias doesn’t just have a creative side, he has an entrepreneurial mind as well. He is part owner of a Belgium-based casting agency called Hakuna Casting. The agency is dedicated to promoting diversity and helping people of color gain access to better opportunities in the entertainment industry.