Being a TV host is an important job, and it’s one that Matty Blake takes very seriously. As the host of The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down, Blake brings a fun and energetic presence to the after show. But while fans of Oak Island know him best for his hosting abilities, Matty Blake has been involved in a lot of other really cool things over the course of his career. Blake is a multi-talented entertainer who makes the most of each opportunity. Over the years, he’s gotten to work on some popular projects, and you may be surprised to hear about some of the things he has done. There are lots of people who like to do a lot of different things, but that doesn’t mean they do them all well. Matty Blake on the other hand, seems to find success in almost everything he does. He’s got a natural talent for keeping people entertained and he isn’t afraid to use it. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Matty Blake.
1. He Was In An Episode Of Orange Is The New Black
Matty Blake is a successful actor who has appeared in several well-known shows. In 2013, he appeared in an episode of Orange Is The New Black as a police officer. Some of the other shows he’s been in include Boardwalk Empire and 30 Rock.
2. He’s A Comedian
You may have picked up on Matty Blake’s sense of humor while watching Drilling Down. If he seems like a natural at adding a hint of comedy, that’s because he is. Blake is a comedian who spent several years doing stand-up performances.
3. His YouTube Channel Is Vintage Comedy Gold
Now that Matty Blake has gotten pretty busy with acting and hosting work, he probably completely forgot about his YouTube channel. He started the channel in 2010 and uploaded content fairly consistently for the first five years. Although he hasn’t posted a new video since 2015, his old stuff is seriously funny. If you want to see clips of his old work or watch him do some skits, Matty’s YouTube channel is the place to be.
4. He’s Been In Nearly Two Dozen Commercials
In addition to his roles in TV shows, Matty also has a lot of experience shooting commercials. Over the years, he’s appeared in more than 20 commercials. He’s worked with well-known brands such as K-Y. Spafiner, and Dasani.
5. He’s From Boston
Matty Blake was born and raised in the Boston area – you can still hear a hint of the famous accent in his speech. He attended college at Salem State University which is only about 20 minutes outside of the city. Matty began his standup career in Boston and says that he was “born” on comedy stages in the area.
6. He Studied Criminal Justice
When Matty was in college, becoming a comedian and actor probably weren’t at the top of his list. According to his LinkedIn page, he studied criminal justice and law enforcement administration during his time at Salem State. These areas of study suggest that Matty once planned on being a police officer.
7. He’s Worked In Radio
When it comes to putting on a good show, Matty Blake has figured out how to do it on all platforms. From 2016 to 2019, Matty co-wrote and co-hosted a radio show with called Matty & Nick which aired on WAAF in Boston.
8. He Was Nominated For An Emmy
Matty Blake is a big sports fan, and his figured out how to incorporate that into his career. According to LinkedIn, he was the “head writer and star of his own daily studio show” on NBC digital. His work on the show earned him a Sports Emmy nomination.
9. He Is A Writer And Director
He’s a pro in front of the camera, but he also knows how to get things done behind the scenes. Over the years, he has also worked as a director, writer, and producer on several projects. In 2013, he wrote and directed a TV movie called Partners. He also wrote and directed a TV series called Off Par.
10. He’s A Father
There’s no doubt that Matty definitely has his hands full, but there’s one job that comes before anything else: being a father. Matty is a proud dad who enjoys spending time with his 15-year-old son, Max. He’s also happily married and has been for over 20 years.