10 Things You Didn’t Know About Maura Higgins

Aside from all of the ring marching and modeling, Maura is very likely best known for her part on ‘Love Island’, a reality show that airs on ITV. Maura came onto the show with boyfriend Curtis Pritchard in its last season, and she was recently set to take over for presenter Caroline Flack, who stepped down after legal issues. It turned out that she was not chosen for the position, however, which was likely a bit embarrassing for her; she had made posts which strongly insinuated that she would be the new face of the dating show. She also received a bit of recognition for her appearance in the video for 2017’s ‘Get Low’ by Liam Payne.
Maura was born and raised in Ireland’s County Longford on November 25, 1990; she is a Sagittarius born in the Year of the Horse. While Higgins has yet to divulge most personal information regarding her immediate family, she has made known the fact that she has a younger sister named Becki who recently got a modeling gig for the program ‘Ireland AM’; the sibling is a beautician professionally. Maura herself attended Ballymahon Vocational School for her secondary education, with formal training in cosmetology, but when she got famous modeling she left that career option behind her for the time being.
According to Ciaran McCormack, who attended school with Higgins, she was the hottest girl in their class, hands down, and likely in the entire school. She also stated that she isn’t at all taken by surprise by the fact that Maura’s popularity has grown so much, with her Instagram followers increasing in number by more than ten times since she joined ‘Love Island’. It sounds to us like most of her peers expected a bit of fame and fortune from their classmate from the very start.
As a matter of fact, fans can find Maura under @maurahiggins on Instagram, where the model and ring girl boasts over 2.7 million followers. She is also on Twitter, where she tweets on her @maurahiggins page. Also, you can check her out on Facebook at Maura Higgins Official. Maura is active on her pages and posts about recent events as well as new photos and career updates, so fans who want to stay in the know regarding her should definitely check out the above.
While Maura may not have gotten to be the replacement for Caroline Pike on ‘Love Island’, she did successfully land herself a contestant spot on the show ‘Dancing on Ice’ for the 2020 season. According to Heatworld, she was also up to appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity’, but like the Flack gig, she let that opportunity go as well and went with competing on the popular televised dance competition instead.
As far as Maura’s personal and romantic life, we can tell you with certainty that she is not married, nor does she have children. We know that she managed to land 4th place on ‘Love Island’ by partnering up with Curtis Pritchard, but that doesn’t mean the two are paired for life. So, who is her main squeeze, if anyone? Well, first of all, she makes it clear that she desires an intimate relationship with only one man, and that she doesn’t like being single at all. She was with her last boyfriend for nine years, but the pair broke up only a couple of years ago. While she and Curtis hooked up on the show and have maintained a friendship, even getting away together with possible hopes of finding something more with each other, Maura still gives her status as single. But if the pair let it be known that their friendship has grown her fans will be the first to know.
Maura has gained a bit of fame for a couple of her body parts. First, she has what seems to be a world-famous rear end that gains much attention from both men and women alike. Second, her lips seem to gather both looks and comments due to their fullness, which Maura recently admitted have been enhanced due to the fact that they were so thin before. As far as her other measurements, Maura is 5’ 7” tall and weighs 127.8 lbs. Her body measurements come in at 34-26-35. None of these facts seem to be hurting her any, especially as far as her career is concerned.
Along with a bevy of other celebrities from a variety of other art forms and genres, Maura posed for photos a short time back which featured the stars wearing antlers and Christmas sweaters (referred to as ‘jumpers’ across the pond). She passed on the antlers for her pic, but that didn’t stop the collection from earning $2 per set, with proceeds going to ‘Save the Children’, The mission statement for Save the Children International reads as follows: ‘Save the Children is the world’s leading independent organization for children. Our vision is a world in which every child attains the right to survival, protection, development, and participation. Our mission is to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children, and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.’
As we mentioned earlier, Maura is a Sagittarius born on November 25. Sagittarius women are said to be a bit sassy, but on the same token they are adventurous and love to have fun. They typically want to live life to the fullest, no matter what the cost. They are honest, loyal, and committed to anything they choose to do. They are also the sign most likely to be athletic and in good physical condition. Maura was also born in 1990, which is the Year of the Horse. Individuals born in a ‘horse’ year are very energetic and full of enthusiasm. They tend to be very independent, and are as loyal to themselves and their own well-being as they are to that of others.
While she really doesn’t have a movie career, or many real television credits to her name, Maura Higgins has managed to make a nice little nest egg for herself in all of her endeavors for fame. Between modeling, reality television, and going for a variety of more permanent roles that are available, she has a net worth that stands at approximately $600k for 2019, according to Model Fact. Well, if they gave out an ‘E’ for effort, she would certainly have gotten on her train when it came in, but unfortunately, it has yet to truly arrive. We believe that if she sticks with it, that day will certainly come.
So, here is to Maura Higgins, a beautiful, gutsy young lady with intelligence and quick wit to match. We know that she is working hard to move along professionally, and we hope that things fall together for her soon. That way she will be able to relax a bit, and we will be able to enjoy her talent much more readily. But for now reality television and ‘Dancing on Ice’ will suffice…at least, it will for those of us who are able to watch it. The rest of us will settle for the Internet.