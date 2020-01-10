10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maverick Baker

Fans of Maverick Baker already know the singer and social media sensation pretty well. After all, he shares his life with the world daily via Tik Tok and other platforms. However, when we like a star, there’s always something new and exciting to learn about them. Since we’ve been enjoying a good Tik Tok binge lately, we decided to take a deeper look at one of our favorite musicians from the platform, but music isn’t all that Maverick is good at. Here are ten things you didn’t know about Maverick Baker.
1. Celebrity Family
Maverick and his family live in Henryetta, Oklahoma. If the Bakers seem a little too familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve seen them before. Mav isn’t the only famous Baker. They’re all social media influencers. Older sister Lani Lynn is a social media star for her blogs and modeling. She’s worked for Neiman Marcus and Exit Peru, among others. The youngest Baker, Cash, is a social media sensation in his own right in addition to working with his brother.
2. They Look Like Twins
One of the most commonly asked questions about Maverick and Cash is, “Are they twins?” While the pair certainly look enough alike that they could be twins, they’re not. Moreover, Maverick is three years older than his little brother Cash. That’s a substantial difference. It pays to remember that things aren’t always how they first appear. Surely Maverick and Cash must enjoy playing around with their incredible genetic similarity, but they’re not even very close in age.
3. Friday the 13th
Some people think that Friday the 13th is incredibly unlucky. In fact, it’s so common to be afraid of the number thirteen that there’s even a name for the disorder- Triskidectaphobia. However, for Maverick, Friday the thirteenth is sometimes his birthday, which isn’t unlucky at all. Born December 13th, 2000, Mav is a Sagitarius. They’re known for their work ethic and loyalty. Every few years, Maverick’s birthday will fall on the infamous Friday, any time the first of December is a Monday.
4. Net Worth
We all know that social media personalities can ‘make bank’ doing videos and becoming influencers. How much do they really make, though? The answer depends on the celeb and how they make their revenue. Tik Tok doesn’t pay cash, but it helps build visibility. Meanwhile, YouTube can be pretty lucrative if enough people watch your channel. Maverick’s current estimated Net Worth is around four-hundred thousand dollars.
5. Sponsors
In the 80s and 90s, it was incredibly common to see sports stars endorsing various brands. It still is, but today things have changed. From a chess grandmaster who does modeling work to guys like Maverick, who have enough of an audience to get major sponsors’ attention, the way we advertise is changing. Maverick Baker has repped brands on his social media channels before. Most famous perhaps was Adidas. We’re not sure what big brands pay influencers, and doubtless, it varies, but that’s another way these internet stars make their money.
6. Not Boyfriend
While Maverick has been linked with fellow Tik Tok star and occasional collaborator Jordan Scott romantically. The couple has worked together on several viral videos. However, in an amusing twist, TheFamousPeople lists Jordan as his boyfriend. We don’t care about your orientation, but it is noteworthy that Jordan is not a boy as far as we know, despite her gender-neutral name.
7. Top 25
Anyone can post a Tik Tok video. Well, anyone with a camera and an account anyhow. However, getting good at it is something else entirely. To become an influencer, you have to post regularly and have people not just watch but also care about your videos. Maverick has managed to do that and more. He’s in the top twenty-five Tik Tok influencers of all time (so far), according to NeoReach. That’s impressive, but he’s very good at what he does, so it’s not all that surprising.
8. Maverick Merch
If Tik Tok doesn’t pay, then how is Maverick making his money? Well, he does have other social media like YouTube, but equally important, he sells merchandise. You can get branded gear to show the world you support your favorite influencers in many cases. It’s exactly like wearing a t-shirt with your favorite TV show or movie on it. Except, instead of some giant corporation getting your money, the influencers themselves get paid. Picking up influencer merch is a fantastic way to help them keep making the videos you love to watch.
9. Baker Fan Fic
Okay, we seriously debated even mentioning this, but it’s a fact of life for stars. Even young stars like Maverick and his brother Cash are going to discover that they’re the subject of Fan Fiction. Some of the stories are sweet and relatively benign, but they can also get extremely risque. How does Maverick feel about girls (and guys) writing their fantasy lives with him and putting that out there for everyone to see? We don’t know, but it’s got to be a little weird, even if it’s flattering.
10. What a Difference a Year Makes
It can seem like a social media influencer, especially one as popular as Maverick Baker, has been around forever making videos. The reality, however, is far different. Along with his brother Cash, Mav released his first single, ‘The Way You Move,’ on iTunes on November 13, 2018. That was just over a year ago as of the time this article is being written. Once an influencer becomes a part of our entertainment lives, it’s easy to forget that some have had truly meteoric rises to fame.
Final Thoughts
Everyone wants to be popular when they’re young, or at least most people do. However, in the internet era, folks aren’t just locally well-liked. Someone like Maverick Baker can become a national or international star by sharing their talents and personality with people via platforms like Tik Tok. We always enjoy watching the rising stars make their place in the world, and Maverick is no exception. His social media stardom would not have been possible a couple of generations ago, but today everyone knows his name. What do you think of influencers? Let us know in the comments below.