10 Things You Didn’t Know about Max Boot

Max Boot is a man who has accomplished a lot in his life. He’s been able to do what many people only dream of doing, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. He’s an author and a man who knows more about military history than many, and you’ve been reading his work for many years whether you know it or not. From his time with the Wall Street Journal to the New York Times to the Los Angeles Times, he’s been published everywhere. It’s time that his fans get to know him a little more intimately outside of his professional life.
1. He’s From Moscow
We already knew he was Russian, but he was born and raised in Moscow for the first few years of his life. His parents were both Russian Jews, and they were eager to take their family from Moscow and raise them elsewhere when it was possible to do so. By 1976, when he was only 7, his family moved him to Los Angeles, and that’s where he spent the rest of his childhood.
2. He’s in His 50s
Max Boot is 51 as of 2020. His birthday is September 12, 1969. We don’t know much about his family other than the fact that he moved to America with his mom and dad when he was a child. We are unsure if he has any siblings, if his parents are alive, or if he is close to them.
3. He Went to College
He seems to be the kind of guy who always knew what he’d do for a living. He went to the University of California, Berkeley, which is where he graduated with a B.A. in history. He graduated with high honors, too. This was back in 1991.
4. He Went to Yale
Following his California college graduation in 1991, he went across the country to attend Yale University. One of the most prestigious universities in the world, he was able to earn acceptance because of his good grades and academic prowess. It was here he graduated with an MA in 1992. His MA is in diplomatic history.
5. He Wrote in College
While he was at Berkeley studying history, he was also writing. He began his journalistic career as a writer for the Daily Californian, which was the newspaper for students on his campus. Most people are very much aware that California is a very democratic state and most people lean to the left there, but he believes he is the only conservative writer who ever wrote for the paper – and we believe it.
6. He Considers Himself Conservative
Max Boot considers himself a conservative, but he also endorsed former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election while also opposing President Donald J. Trump. However, he also served as campaign advisor for Senator Marco Rubio (Republican, Florida) during his own run for president in 2015/2016. Once that election was over, his conservative beliefs also appeared to be over.
7. He’s Been Called a Warmonger
No one in the public eye has a fan in everyone, but Max Boot has made many people question his goals in life. Mark Ames and Adam Johnson both refer to him as a warmonger, but it’s the same opinion shared by Fox News presenter and political commentator Tucker Carlson that makes others believe this is true. Tucker Carlson has a huge following, and his own fans rarely disagree with his opinions.
8. He’s Married
His wife is Jeannette Kathleen Boot. She works as an attorney in New York City, and they both went to the same university. They graduated at the same time, but he rarely talks about his personal life for us to know if they met in college or if that is simply coincidence. We won’t speculate, but it’s easy to assume that they probably met in college being there at the same time.
9. He’s a Dad
Max Boot is not just a journalist, historian, commentator for left-wing media outlets, and husband. He has three kids who call him dad. He, his wife, and their three kids (Abigail, William, and Victoria) reside in New York, though they don’t live in the city.
10. He Values His Privacy
As well he should. Privacy in the digital age of social media and camera phones is difficult to achieve, but he’s worked it out. He’s able to keep his public life at work in one pocket, and he keeps his private life at home in the other. He’s not sharing much about his family, he’s not talking about them, and he doesn’t seem to care if people know anything about what he’s doing on his own time. There’s nothing wrong with that, either.