10 Things You Didn’t Know About Max Ehrich

Max Ehrich is an American entertainer who is best known for his appearance in the daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless.” He was cast in the role of Fenmore Baldwin and he’s popular with fans of the show who want to know more about their favorite young actor. to help you become more familiar with him, here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Max Ehrich.
1. He’s a native of New Jersey
He was born on June 24, 1991, in Marlboro Township, New Jersey. This is the area that he grew up and attended local schools. He began his acting career when he was just 13 years old with his debut on the screen in the film “One Easy Job” in 2004. This was followed by yet another role in “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” where he played the part of the principal dancer.
2. Max is actually a professional dancer
When Max appeared in “High School Musical 3: Senior Year,” he was really doing all the dancing in the various scenes. He has been dancing most of his life. This is just one aspect of the multi-talented young entertainer. that makes him so popular with audiences and his ever-growing base of fans.
3. He is an Emmy Award nominee
Ehrich was brought on board as a member of the cast of the CBS daytime series “The Young and the Restless in 2012. This was a role that he delivered expertly and his performances were so moving that it earned him a lot of recognition. The following year, he was named as a nominee for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for a Daytime Emmy Award for his performance as the character Fenmore Baldwin. Although he was not the winner of the 2013 award, the nomination was a highly regarded form of recognition and acknowledgment of his skills and talents as an actor.
4. Max went through a scary episode recently
Max Ehrich is a handsome and talented actor who receives a great deal of attention from female fans. It’s been tough for him to maintain his privacy because of prying eyes and fans who constantly want to know more about him, even to the point of invading his personal life and space. In 2018, Max went through a scary period of time after being stalked by a fan. He even went so far as to hire private security to protect him from his stalker.
5. Max Ehrich hasn’t had many gaps in his professional acting career
The only real gaps we’ve seen in Max’s acting career was at the very start of his early career in acting. After he appeared in “One Easy Job” in 2004, it was four years before he appeared in “High School Musical 3.” That same year he was cast in the role of Randy for 2 episodes of “Ugly Betty,” and then two more years passed before he showed up as Jesse Moretti in the TV movie “Pregnancy Pact.” Since that time he has remained busy with all of the work that he could possibly want.
6. 2010 was a busy year for him
Ehrich had a busy year of acting in 2010. After appearing in “Pregnancy Pact,” he went on to appear as Adam in an episode of “iCarly,” followed by an appearance in the television series “No Ordinary Family.” The same year he played the part of Eddie in two episodes of “Shake It Up,” followed by a Teenage Patrick Quinn in the TV movie “The Quinn-tuplets,” followed by his role as Jake in the TV movie “Team Spitz.”
7. His breakthrough was “The Young and the Restless”
When Max landed the part of Fenmore Baldwin, this became a breakthrough role for him. He stayed with the show from 2012 through 2015 and gained a great deal of positive attention. This was his first recurring role in a television series. Just prior to playing Fenmore, he had appeared in television series including “Parenthood” in 2011, “Working Class” the same year, in the film short “Grace Face,” and in 2014, in “Law & Order SVU.”
8. He has an impressive acting portfolio
At the age of 28, Max Ehrich already as 24 credits in his acting portfolio. This shows that he has been very busy. He was cast in a recurring role as Hunter May in the television series “Under the Dome” from 2014 through 2015. The same year he played the part of Ronbie Martin in another recurring role in a series from 2014 through 2016 in “100 Things To Do Before High School.” In 2016, he landed yet another recurring role as Freddie Ridge in the series “The Path.”
9. He is still going strong
Ehrich also appeared in the series “Embeds” as Quinn Harris in 2017 for the season. From 2016-2017 he played Landon Mays in “Sweet/Vicious,” followed by the part of Tommy Denova in the TV movie “Bad Publicity,” in 2018, followed by the part of Andrew in “The Last Breakfast Club” the same year. Most recently, he played Tate in “Walk.Ride.Rodeo” in 2019, and currently plays Brett Weinbaum in the television series “American Princess.”
10. You can keep up with him on social media
Max Ehrich has an Instagram account and we’re fairly certain that a lot of his fans know about it. So far, at our last check-in, he had 1.1 million followers. This is the right way to keep up with what’s trendy in his life and career. Max has some great photos posted on the site and it’s a tremendous resource for fans that allows him to maintain his much-needed privacy. There are 911 amazing posts on the site and most of them are of Max, but you also get to see photos of his favorite pooch, his friends, and some of the issues that he considers to be important.