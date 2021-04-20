10 Things you Didn’t Know about Max Osinski

Max Osinski is making headlines now that he’s officially joined the cast of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” season two. He’s taken part in the AMC spinoff of the former hit show, and fans are excited to see what he has to offer to the new season. The show has been a hit so far, and he’s someone fans are excited to see take on a role like this. But, what do you really know about the actor? He’s been around a long time, but many fans are not sure who he is outside of his popular characters.
1. Max is a Nickname
Max Osinski is not his full name. Max is part of his first name, but it’s the nickname he’s grown up with. He is actually Maximilian, and we can see why he might choose to go by Max for short. It’s much easier, and he probably had a much better time in elementary school learning to write Max than he did his entire first name.
2. He’s Married
Max Osinski’s wife is the lovely actress Dichen Lachman. The couple wed in January 2015, and they gave birth to their first daughter only a few months later in May. The couple keeps a relatively low profile when it comes to their marriage and their daughter, and it’s probably for the best. Family first and family privacy are both nice.
3. He’s From Austria
Osinski was born in Austria, but he was not raised there. He was actually raised in Chicago, Illinois. However, he later moved to New York City where he studied for his future career as an actor. He knew growing up that the city was where he needed to be to learn as much as he could about the trade so he could succeed. He was not wrong.
4. He Dated His Wife for a Long Time
Osinski and his wife met at work. They were both working on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and they hit it off right away. They were together three years prior to their wedding. When they got married and had their daughter, they named her Mathilda. They currently live and work in Los Angeles.
5. He is A Writer
Many people are unfamiliar with this fun fact. They think of him as merely an actor who is living his best life by fulfilling his dreams of acting, but he is also a writer. He wrote his own movie, a small film, that he worked on with a longtime friend. Of making his own work, he said it’s hard. People tell you to get out there and do your own thing, but it’s not easy to have someone make something and look for people to support it.
6. He’s Excited About His New Role
When news broke he’d be joining his new cast, he came out on Twitter to tell fans he’s very excited to join this project. It’s something of a dream come true to get to take part in something that’s so big and has such a huge following, and the novelty of that is not lost on the actor.
7. He’s A Proud Dad
If there is one thing you should know about Maximilian Osinski, it’s that he is a proud father. His daughter is the greatest thing in his world, and every dad feels that on a deeper level. He loves to spend quality time with her and to be with her, and he loves to share his love for her with his fans.
8. He Enjoys His Abs
Another thing that we enjoy about Max Osinski is his abs. He does enjoy showing them off on his Instagram account, and his fans are not complaining about this. He takes good care of himself, and he should share that with the world. He’s proud, and he’s doing well, and there is no reason he should not pose all the shirtless photos he’d like to share.
9. He Enjoys the Perks of His Job
Being an actor allows you to spend your days being someone else. But, it also allows him to get to have some cool on-set perks that many people don’t get to have. For example, sometimes there’s a cute little pig in his scenes and he gets to feed and play with the pig on the set. Other times, he gets to hang out on a cool motorcycle riding around on set. He’s not complaining about the many perks that come along with his job, and we don’t blame him.
10. He Values His Privacy
While he is not shy about sharing his wife’s work, his own work, or their love for one another and their daughter, he is not someone who goes out of his way to let us too close. He knows his fans are the reason for his success, but he also knows that he has to keep his family life to himself. It’s a delicate combination.