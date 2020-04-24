10 Things You Didn’t Know About Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke is the 21-one-year-old daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, but despite having celebrity parents, she is determined to create her own success. She never realized how famous her parents were because they were always there for her, regardless of their busy schedules. Currently, she is mainly known for starring in “Stranger Things,” which she joined in its third season, but she also is a singer, having announced it in August 2019. Get to know more about the actress/musician through these few facts.
1. She has to live with her parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Before the coronavirus sent us into quarantine, Maya was having the time of her life as an actress. She was shooting “Stranger Things” and had already moved out of her parents’ home to her own apartment in Manhattan. Unfortunately, when filming stopped, and the actors were sent home to quarantine, the actress went back to New York to live with her parents. It has not been a comfortable adjustment for Maya, who tells Nylon that she went through the five stages of grief. However, she feels fortunate since most of her friends have tested positive for the virus.
2. She is charitable
Despite finally accepting that she has to be with her four younger siblings at home and deal with their constant crying, Maya still finds time to think about the privileged life she has. She said that she spends a lot of time wondering how she can use the cards she has been dealt with to transform people’s lives. Therefore, knowing that some do not have any source of income during this pandemic and are struggling to put food on the table, the actress is donating some of her merchandise sales to the Food Bank for New York City.
3. She had given up on music to focus on acting
Growing up, Maya’s father introduced her to all kinds of music that included singing in their living room to playlists he made for her to listen to when he went away to work. As a result, the actress fell in love with music but had to give it up momentarily to focus on her acting upon joining high school. However, when she landed her first role in “Little Women,” Maya realized she had so much time in her hands and needed a creative outlet, thus reignited her passion for music.
4. Her true love is poetry
Maya is known for her acting and singing abilities, but her heart beats for poetry. She told NME that her truest love is the Shakespearian poetry in his plays, as well as the poetry in Leonard Cohen’s songs and John Patrick Shanley’s plays.
5. She believes her parents’ generation destroyed America
If you grew up in the 70s and 80s, Maya thinks you are the reason she and her friends cannot live glamorous lives despite being famous. She opines that her parents’ generation had it easy driving around in fuel guzzlers, not caring that they were destroying the plant yet living in a world without pandemics and plagues. Moreover, she blames them for voting for the wrong people. If Maya had it her way, she would be having the time of her life now that she is in her twenties; she would be going to parties instead of SoulCycle.
6. She deleted her Instagram when “Stranger Things” premiered
Whereas some would be eagerly waiting to see the reaction a series they have starred in gets, Maya was not concerned. Therefore when the show premiered, Maya deleted her Instagram because she did not want to be bombarded by the public’s reaction. The actress instead traveled from Paris where she had gone for a fashion show, to her parents’ home in New York. What’s more, the actress could not access any social media or have anyone calling her because the home does not have cell service. She, however, planned on returning to Instagram when things cooled down.
7. She hates technology
In 2017, the actress revealed to Evening Standard that she hates technology and prefers nature. She, therefore, does not like having to carry her cellphones all the time, and you will rarely find her on social media tweeting or posting anything. The actress even hates that young people can have their lives taken over by cellphones, and she has good reason to be concerned since research shows that 5% of crashes involve texting while 21% of accidents are caused by drivers talking on their phones.
8. The most significant change since being successful
Maya appreciates having famous parents who have provided her with all the comfort she needs. However, while Maya has always had to run her decisions by her parents, who are experienced in the entertainment industry, she opines that now she can see them for who they are. The actress said that the relationship between her and her parents have improved with the independence that has come from her having her own money. She believes that when you do not have to ask anyone for a dime, then the relationship changes, and you can get along much better.
9. Her father missed some of her high school productions
When Ethan Hawke praised his daughter for her commendable efforts in “Stranger Things” he started by saying that some of us may not even know that she is a singer. He added that we might also have missed her gig school productions like he did, but Ethan encouraged us to get to know Maya because she is the real thing. Funny thing is the actress had to take time deciding if she wanted to follow in her parents’ footsteps, but after realizing she was at her happiest when on set, she settled on it.
10. Why she feels she missed out on essential skills needed by an actress
Maya has received such a positive response, especially in “Stranger Things,” that we all think she could not have done a better job. However, she thinks that since she had to drop out of Julliard after only two semesters to star in “Little Women” she keeps criticizing herself. Maya feels that she failed to equip herself with the necessary skills to implement what is expected of her. Unfortunately, she has been unable to go back and finish her training.