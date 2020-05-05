If you’re a fan of wrestling and reality TV, Total Bellas is definitely the show for you. The series is a spinoff of Total Divas and follows sisters and professional wrestlers,Brie and Nikki Bella. Although the Bellas are the stars of the show, their step sister, Maya Laurinaitis, has also become quite popular. Although she’s just a teenager, Maya is already stealing the spotlight and it wouldn’t be surprising if she became a bigger part of the show’s focus. But her rising reality TV fame, lots of viewers still feel like they don’t know enough about her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Maya Laurinaitis.
1. Her Father Was A Professional Wrestler
Does the last name Laurinaitis sound familiar to you? That’s because Maya’s father, John, was a professional wrestler who also wrestled under the name Johnny Ace. John Laurinaitis currently works for the WWE.
2. She Doesn’t Want To Wrestle
Like any proud father, John was hoping that his daughter, Maya, would show interest in the family business of wrestling. He even asked Nikki and Bella if they would be interested in mentoring Maya to prepare her for the wrestling world. Although Maya initially considered pursuing wrestling, she ultimately decided that she wanted to take another career path.
3. She’s Really Close With Her Family
Although a lot of teens can’t wait to get away from their family and do their own thing, that isn’t the case for Maya. She has a very close relationship with her family – which includes her step sisters, Nikki and Brie Bella.
4. She Wants To Be A Model
Instead of wrestling, Maya decided that she wanted to become a model. Maya said, “I think it would be such a great opportunity to be in the business, but at the same time, I have this overlapping passion for modeling.” Her family seemed a little caught off guard by her decision, but they were supportive none the less.
5. She Lives In Arizona
Maya currently lives in the Phoenix, Arizona area. It’s unclear whether or not she is currently enrolled in college. Although Arizona will always be her home, Maya will likely have to move to a place like L.A. or NYC in order to take her modeling career to the next level.
6. She Loves The Beach
Living in Arizona doesn’t come with lots of opportunities to see the ocean, but Maya doesn’t let that stop her. When she gets free time, she loves hanging out by the water with her friends. You can usually catch her soaking up sun by the shore in one of her favorite bikinis.
7. She’s Already Got Some Haters
Being on a reality TV show has a lot of pros, but one of the cons is definitely the fact that millions of people will feel entitled to have opinions on your life. Even though Maya has only been on Total Bellas for a few seasons, she’s already had to deal with this. As her camera time began to increase, some viewers expressed frustration with so much focus being placed on her. Many mentioned that they had no interest in watching someone use the show’s platform to pursue a modeling career. Luckily, Maya doesn’t seem to be bothered by any of the negative comments.
8. She Finished High School In Three Years
Maya Laurinaitis is definitely an overachiever who takes everything she does seriously. She completed four years of high school in just three and graduated in 2019. Maya’s step-mother, Kathy, posted a nice shoutout on Instagram to congratulate Maya on her accomplishment.
9. She Loves Traveling
Many people believe that traveling is one of the best ways to learn about the world. If that’s the case, Maya is definitely well-educated. She is constantly on the go and she loves to explore new places. Through her travels, she has gotten the chance to visit places like the Bahamas and Los Angeles. She also spends a lot of time in the Tampa Bay area where her father does most of his work.
10. She Plays Tennis
Maya may want to be a model, but don’t let that fool you into thinking she’s afraid to break a sweat or get her hands dirty. She loves sports and was on a tennis team in high school where she competed in the state championships. She also enjoys snowboarding although it’s not something she does competitively.