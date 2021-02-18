Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maya Morsi

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maya Morsi

51 seconds ago

With “Temptation Island,” back to bring joy to the lives of people who want to forget their own problems and escape reality for a moment or two, Maya Morsi is finding that people want to know more about her. She’s one of the women looking for love – or the break-up of someone who is already in love – so she can start planning her own happily ever after. However, it seems most people don’t know much about her, and it’s time to change the game.

1. She’s in Her 30s

There is no right or wrong age to be part of the show, but she’s among the few older women who are here to find love. Some of the women on the show are a solid decade younger than she is, but she certainly doesn’t look it. She’s 32, but she fits right in with all the young 20s.

2. She’s a California Girl

Do you believe, now, that you don’t have to have blonde hair and blue eyes to be a California girl? She’s not in possession of either, but she’s a born and raised Californian, so we are good with ending the misconception about what it takes to look like you are from the state.

3. She’s a Motorcycle Lover

Here’s a woman who knows a thing or two about being daring. She loves a motorcycle, but her love of things that might strike others as dangerous doesn’t stop there. She also has a love of anything that brings her an adrenaline rush. We respect that.

4. She’s Very Active

The best people are, though. Being active allows you to spend your time focused on your best self – your highest self. It’s a chance to spend time focusing on what is important to you. She’s always on the go, and she’s always in the middle of some sort of fun and engaging activity of some sort.

5. She’s Successful

When she is not busy with her active life and doing things that are daring, she’s busy working. She’s a very successful lead web developer, which we imagine keeps her busy enough in her life. She’s doing things her way, and it seems she has a lot to offer a man who wants an independent woman who wants him rather than needs him.

6. She’s Into Yoga

There’s something about her that might have made this obvious to us even if we didn’t know she was into it. She’s got that cool mind/body connection thing going on. She seems to be good both physically and mentally, and yoga is such a stellar way to ensure that you’re living that kind of successful life.

7. She Knows How to Relax

Some of us don’t like to relax in a way that means binge-watching entire seasons of shows on Netflix. Some of us like to relax by being active. She works out, and she also likes to play tennis. When she’s actually relaxing, though, she’s doing it by the pool where she can get a little Vitamin D at the same time she’s able to spend some time focused on being still.

8. She Has Great Genes

If you’re wondering why she’s so gorgeous, you can probably look no further than her good genes. She’s of Palestinian and Egyptian descent, and we can see that those are a great mixture. She’s so lovely. While we aren’t sure if one of her parents is one and the other is the other, we do know that somewhere along the line, she was given this heritage.

9. She Loves Travel

Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of her traveling, and we love that. She’s been everywhere, and she seems to have no plans on stopping her travels anytime in the near future. She comes across as someone who wants to see as much of the world as possible, and she is not slowing down or stopping even if she finds love.

10. She’s Not Sharing it All

While she might share a lot on her social media accounts, she’s relatively private when it comes to her personal life. We get the impression from her lack of lengthy captions that she’s not sharing too much of anything with anyone who isn’t in her inner circle, and that is not a bad thing. We only hope that she maintains that level of privacy in her own life when she’s working on her reality television career and becoming even more famous. Here’s hoping she finds what she’s looking for on reality television.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Books of Blood on Hulu: Review
Analysts Predicts Disney + Will Outsubscribe Netflix Within 5 Years
What We Learned from The Trailer for New HBO Max Show “Generation”
Men in Kilts: “Food and Drink” Recap
Zack Snyder Is Developing His Own Retelling of King Arthur
What is the Difference Between Superman’s Blue and Black Suits?
The Five Worst Spoof Movies Ever Made
The ‘Cruella’ Trailer Looks…Interesting
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maya Morsi
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amanda Spain-Butts
Whatever Happened to Jonathan Ke Quan?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alex Miller
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
Anime Hero Match-up: Tanjiro vs. Deku
Five Anime Hero Face-Offs We Want to See
Demon Slayer Season 2
Let’s Talk About That Demon Slayer Season 2 Teaser
Sword Art Online VR
Why We Want a Sword Art Online Style VR MMO
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
What We Expect From The Witcher Netflix Anime
Seasonal Offerings Season of the Chosen
All of the Season of the Chosen Seasonal Offerings in Destiny 2
Nintendo Direct
Everything Announced in the New February Nintendo Direct
Everything You Need to Know About Ace of Spades in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Sweet Business
Everything You Need to Know About Sweet Business in Destiny 2