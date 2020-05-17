When Maya Vander appeared on the screen during the first episode of Selling Sunset, it was clear that fans were going to love her. The feisty real estate agent has a way of commanding attention that makes it easy to see why she’s been so successful. As an agent with The Oppenheim Group, Maya has sold millions of dollars worth of houses in the Los Angeles area. With the second season less than two weeks away from debuting, fans are getting ready to pick up where they left off with Maya . Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Maya Vander.
1. She’s A Mom
Maya currently has one child, and her role as a mother is the more important job she’s ever had. However, her journey through motherhood hasn’t always been easy. Two years ago, she suffered two back to back miscarriages. However, she is currently just days away from giving birth to her second child.
2. She’s From Israel
Maya has a very diverse background. Her mother is Israeli and her father is from the Netherlands. Although Maya will always have love for her roots, she now calls the United States home. She moved here in 2003 and instantly knew the states was where she wanted to be. She sometimes jokes that even though she has lived in the United States for nearly 20 years, she still hasn’t lost her accent.
3. She Came From Humble Beginnings
Although Maya had a great childhood, she didn’t come from a wealthy family. She told Voyage MIA, “I did not come from money and I always knew I will need to work hard in order to support myself. Coming from Israel alone with no financial help is definitely not easy and I am just very driven and willing to work hard in order to survive. I think having a very simple childhood made me appreciate things much better and also stay grounded which because of that clients are comfortable with me.”
4. She Teaches Pilates
Maya is all about staying healthy and keeping herself in good shape. Pilates is one of her favorite forms of exercise. Not only does she love to do pilates, but she also likes teaching it to others. She considers teaching pilates one of her favorite things to do in her free time.
5. She Likes To Watch TV
Even though Maya is not on TV herself, she still likes to watch TV when she has the time. Some of her favorite shows include Game of Thrones and Ozark. Like most of us, she has probably has a lot more time than usual to catch up on her shows thanks to quarantine.
6. She’s Also A Real Estate Agent In Florida
On Selling Sunset, Maya’s work with The Oppenheim Group is the focal point. However, she has a completely different side to her career. Although she began her real estate career in Los Angeles, she also became licensed in Florida when her husband got a job at Brickell. She currently works for Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
7. She’s Lived In Several Countries
In addition to living in Israel and the United States, Maya has also gotten the chance to live in many other countries. According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s also lived in Spain, the Netherlands, and Spain. When in the United States, she splits her time between Los Angeles and Florida.
8. She Likes To Be Completely Involved With Her Listings
Maya has reached a high level of success, but she still likes to be personally involved with each of her listings. She says, “I always do the showings and 100% involved in a transaction, meaning make sure the loan is going smooth, the title company is providing with the right documents, present in the inspections, I am not a control freak but I like to get things done.”
9. She Loves To Go To The Beach
When the weather is nice, which is usually is in Miami and Los Angeles, Maya loves to head over to the beach with her family. Whether she’s swimming or relaxing in the sand, the beach is a place where she could spend hours.
10. She Speaks 3 Languages
As you can imagine, living in other countries gave Maya plenty of opportunity to learn multiple languages. Her LinkedIn profile says that she speaks English, Hebrew, and Dutch. However, in an Instagram Q&A she shared that she is not fluent in Dutch.