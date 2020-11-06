Maybe It’s Time to Give the Show Pacific Blue a Reboot?

It’s tough to say that Pacific Blue wasn’t a success since it ran for four years, but there is usually a reason why a show is canceled and not brought back immediately, and it’s not just the low ratings that it might be pulling down. The story could be weak, the acting could be suffering, or the story could be played out and not have much left to give to the fans. A lot of people will fight for a show that they want to see back on screen, but unless it’s something that really means that much to them, a lot of people won’t bother when it comes to trying to petition to get a show back. This was kind of the case with Pacific Blue since many people have referred to it as ‘Baywatch on bikes’. Some might think that it’s a sign of respect to be compared to Baywatch in any way, shape, or form, but in this case, it’s a kind of mockery that a lot of people would think is less than respectful, especially since at one point Baywatch became kind of a joke with a lot of fans since it just never changed and only became known for a couple of things over the years. Pacific Blue was a drama show that kind of outlived its usefulness at one point, much like any show will do unless it can be kept versatile enough to keep evolving and changing as the fans tend to demand.
Is it time to bring this show back? That’s a decent enough question to be sure, but it’s one that comes with a few different answers since it depends on the many different factors that would need to be sorted out before this could happen. For one, would the original actors be used or would it be a complete reboot/remake from head to toe? Would the story be the same or something different enough to attract fans? Would it be in the same location or somewhere else? These are just a few questions that need to be asked in order to really nail down whether or not it would do that well in theory since to be sure, just going for it might not be the best idea and trusting that fans of the show that enjoyed it back in the day would return isn’t the safest bet since with everything on TV at the moment it’s a fair bet that they might not even bother, while some might actually return if only to discover that they didn’t really want to keep watching. The story would need a serious upgrade considering that two decades have passed since it was last seen on TV. That’s a long time in the life of a TV show, especially with the idea that a single season away could be enough to lose a lot of the fanbase.
On top of that, the fact that there are so many police shows on TV at this time makes it hard to say that it would be anything but an uphill battle to really get Pacific Blue the type of attention it would need to thrive. It could be done without any doubt, but it would still be kind of difficult since getting people to care about one show or another can be a bit of a hassle, and if there’s not enough content there, or enough drama, or enough something that people want, then it’s going to be nearly impossible to get to them to pay attention for more than an episode, let alone a season. If Pacific Blue were to come back it would definitely need a lot to get going again and it would probably be a good idea to bring back any of those from the show that are available at this time if they’re still up to the task. Sometimes kicking off a new show, or a reboot, with the originals at the helm or somewhere close is a good idea since it can help to stimulate interest and serve as a throwback to the fans of the show that might want to see just what it has to offer in this current era. There’s nothing to say that the show couldn’t keep the attention of the fans, but there is a lot to say when it comes to keeping that attention since one thing that’s evident with any show is that if the fans are entertained then it’s bound to happen that the show in question will continue to do well since people will want to keep coming back to see what each new episode has in store. If Pacific Blue does come back it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise, but it’s likely that it would take a while to create something that might do the trick.