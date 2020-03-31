MCU Superheroes Social Distance in BossLogic’s New Posters

On one hand it’s great that a lot of us can keep a sense of humor in a time such as this, while on the other it’s GREAT that those in the entertainment field can have that same sense of humor considering that some of the greatest posters in the Marvel cabinet would be WAY different if social distancing was being practiced during each movie. As you can see above and below, BossLogic has taken the time to show us just how different that might have been. Sandy Schaefer of Screenrant has something else to say about this subject. In fact the only MCU character that might not have been practicing social distancing is Drax, since of course if he moves slowly enough he turns invisible. It’s a dang good thing that Dave Bautista isn’t as dim as his MCU counterpart, since missing a guy the size of Drax would take a person that’s completely blind and deaf no doubt. But at least the big guy provides some very needed comic relief at times, since in the movies he doesn’t appear to be much good for anything else considering that after the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie he didn’t really do a whole lot other than become an insanely funny character that couldn’t do much. But these posters do bring up an interesting question. Who do you think would be best at social distancing in the MCU? My money would be on Doctor Strange first and foremost since the guy doesn’t appear to be that needy when it comes to being around other people, while others such as Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and even Thor can’t seem to go without some sort of social interaction without getting fidgety after a while.
Social Distancing (marvel edition) pic.twitter.com/d8zZ2E5Z92
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 26, 2020
Tony might actually be able to go without talking to people for a while if he gets into a project, but leaving Steve alone too long tends to give him time to reflect on the past, and as we saw with the punching bag in the Avengers it’s usually not too wise to let him think on the past too much. The Hulk is another character that doesn’t tend to mind being alone that often, though like anyone else, Bruce does tend to want company, it’s just that he doesn’t always trust himself around people. Leon Miller of Screenrant has another list that you might want to look at for this subject. When you think of it, a lot of the MCU roster are really social people, though of course some of them, like Bucky, tend to be loners more out of circumstance than anything, since before his turn to the Winter Soldier, Bucky was quite the ladies man and wanted to be around people. Imagining the lot of them in this pandemic still makes me think that Doctor Strange would rank up there in a big way, while Tony might actually be a close second if not a tie since he managed to seclude himself and his family in Endgame without too much hardship. Hawkeye would be another individual that would do okay being alone, at least in-between killing bad guys since that appeared to be the only way to alleviate his pain. So fair enough, social distancing wouldn’t really be his thing, unless it was between massacres.
Social Distancing (Deadpool) pic.twitter.com/1ylZN3UzOm
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 26, 2020
One person you definitely wouldn’t see all on his own, since he’d have only his own thoughts to talk to, is Deadpool. The guy has to be around someone eventually or he actually starts to argue with himself. Some might claim that he’s alone a lot in the comics, and they’d be right, but it also has to be taken into account that he’s typically around someone at some point, even if it means he’s going after a target. In any case, Deadpool is not the kind of guy that one would think might practice social distancing to any serious degree since he’s one of the last people that might contract the coronavirus given what he’s already been through. He’s the kind of guy that the virus might think twice about infecting if it could since he’s had so many other issues with his body over the years, but the way Marvel’s written him for the movie it could be that a conscience would allow him to keep his distance, at least when he doesn’t have a contract to fulfill.
It’s strange, but for all the stuff he’s done and the people he’s upset throughout his long career, Deadpool does still have a conscience that doesn’t allow him to do certain things, such as killing kids or, when he can avoid it, women. He’s plugged a few ladies in his time if only because they needed it and were extremely dangerous, or vice versa, but a lot of times the merc with a mouth is the kind of guy that actually pulls back before doing the deed if he feels that it’s not right. When it comes to social distancing though it’s kind of a toss-up as to what Deadpool might actually do.