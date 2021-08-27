Meaghan Jette Martin has been in the entertainment industry almost as long as she’s been alive. Anyone who has ever seen her perform would probably agree it’s what she was born to do. With more than 40 acting credits to her name, Meaghan’s resume continues to grow each year. She is most well-known for her role in shows like 10 Things I Hate About You and Awkward. She also had a main role in the TV movie, Camp Rock. Even though she hasn’t made any TV or film appearances in 2021, there’s a very good chance that we’re going to be seeing much more of Meaghan in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Meaghan Jette Martin.
1. She Is From Las Vegas
Casinos, parties, and concerts are probably the first things that come to mind when people think of Las Vegas. However, to lots of people, the city is much more than that. Meaghan was born and raised in the area and it was there where she developed an interest in acting.
2. She Is A Producer
Meaghan has spent the vast majority of her career in front of the camera, but she’s also gotten the chance to experience what it’s like to be on the other side. She made her debut as a producer in 2019 with a short film called Wives of the Landed Gentry. At the moment, this is her only behind-the-scenes credit. There’s a good chance she’ll be adding more to the list in the future.
3. She Has Been In Video Games
Live-action opportunities are what have gotten Meaghan the most attention. However, she’s also contributed other things to the entertainment industry. She has been in several video games over the years as a voice and motion capture actress. Most notably, she has voiced Naminé in The Kingdom Hearts video game franchise.
4. She Is Married
Not only has Meaghan been fortunate to find the thing she loves, but she’s also found the person she loves. She has been married to British actor Oli Higginson since 2016. The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in London. As far as we know, they do not have any children.
5. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
When Meaghan started her career, she was just a cute kid with a knack for being in front of the camera. Over the years, however, she has worked hard to sharpen her skills and make the most of her talent. She studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) which is known for producing some very big names in the entertainment industry. Some of the school’s most notable alumni include Benedict Cumberbatch, James D’Arcy, and John Lithgow.
6. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Meaghan’s career can be pretty demanding, but when she gets the chance to take a break she enjoys spending it outdoors. She has lots of love and respect for the beauty of nature. She loves hanging out by the water or simply exploring and appreciating her surroundings. Not only is nature full of lots of awesome scenery, but it’s also the perfect place for Meaghan to clear her head and unwind.
7. She Is A Proud Aunt
Meaghan comes from a very close-knit family and she is one of four children. She looks forward to spending time with her family whenever she can and she takes great pride in being an aunt. Unfortunately, it looks like her niece is too young to realize that Meaghan is famous.
8. She Has Theater Experience
The screen has made Meaghan a star, but the stage will always have a special place in her heart. Meaghan has had a good amount of success in the theater world. She has been in several plays including a 2019 production of The Actor’s Nightmare in London. However, it appears that she likes to focus her attention on on-screen opportunities.
9. She Likes To Travel
Meaghan’s love for exploring doesn’t just include her time in nature. She also loves to travel and she’s been fortunate to do it very often. She has gotten the chance to visit places across the United States and in other parts of the world. Some of the countries she’s visited include Italy and France.
10. She Got Her Start Doing Commercials
Everybody has to start somewhere, and for Meaghan, that somewhere was the world of advertising. She started her career with some print advertising opportunities when she was around five and she eventually moved on to commercials. Some of the brands she worked with were Barbie, Cabbage Patch, and Acuvue.