Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meco Velez

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meco Velez

6 mins ago

You may not have heard the name Meco Velez yet, but you’ll be very familiar with her by the end of Lost Resort’s first season. The new reality show, which airs on TBS, is a wellness based show that follows a group of 9 strangers as they experience a spiritual retreat. Like the rest of the participants, Meco is on a journey to better herself and find inner peace. Meco has been through a lot in life, but she hasn’t let anything bring her down. As someone who works in the entertainment industry, Meco often finds herself in stressful situations and she’s ready to conquer everything that’s been standing in her way and move forward. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Meco Velez.

1. She Started Singing At Age 10

Music has always been an important part of Meco’s life. Not only is music a way for Meco to entertain, but it’s also one of her favorite forms of self expression. She started singing when she was just 10-years-old after watching The Cheetah Girls movie. She began writing her own songs shortly after.

2. She’s A Model

Meco is truly a multi-talented person. On top of her work as a musician, she has also been modeling for several years. Her bio on Model Mayhem says, “I am a seasoned model. I am easy to work with, take direction well and professional. Im interested in creating art. I am typically classified as a glamour model but I love to do all kinds of modeling. I don’t like to be boxed in. ”

3. She Auditioned  For X-Factor

Breaking into the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do. Over the last several years, competition based reality shows have become a great way for people to get their names out there. According to a local news article, Meco once auditioned for the show X-Factor although it didn’t specify how far she made it in the competition.

4. She’s Based In California

People from all over the world move to California with hopes of making it in the entertainment industry, but Meco is lucky that she never had to do that. She was born and raised in California. She comes from a diverse background with a Puerto Rican father and an African American mother. Unfortunately, Meco’s father wasn’t active in her life.

5. She’s Not Very Active on Social Media

This is somewhat surprising, but Meco doesn’t have a huge social media presence. She made a Twitter account on February of 2016, however, she only has 57 followers and has just recently become very active. Her Instagram following is much larger at over 10,000, but she’s only posted 25 times since last summer.

6. She’s A Ghostwriter

Not only does Meco write music for herself, she’s also available to write music for other artists. Lots of well-known artists got their start in the industry by writing songs for other people. Plus, being a song writer can often make a person more money than being a performer. Hopefully, one day she’ll get the chance to write for some major artists.

7. She’s A Nanny

Like lots of other people who are trying to make it, Meco also has a ‘normal’ job. Her bio on the TBS website says that she currently works as a nanny. The bio doesn’t go into any specifics about her job, but we’ll probably get to learn more about it as the season goes on.

8. She Survived A Mass Shooting

In the summer of 2019, Meco was present at the Gilroy Garlic festival when a shooting took place. According to reports, a 19-year-old gunman named Santino William Legan opened fire during the event and let off more than three rounds. Meco was fortunate to escape the situation without being injured. However, the incident resulted in four people dead and 17 people injured.

9. She’s Working On Self Love

Meco is on a mission to better herself which is the reason she decided to give Lost Resort a try. She has been through a lot over the years and deals with issues regarding abandonment and and trust. The main thing she wants to work on during her time at the retreat is loving herself. Once she has that, the rest will follow.

10. She’s Very Humble

Even though Meco is working hard to become a star, she hasn’t forgotten who she is and where she comes from. She is a very humble person who has a good head on her shoulders. She has made it a point to be thankful for all of the opportunities she’s had.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Doubling Down With the Derricos
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lost Resort
What We Learned from The Trailer for Amazon’s Utopia
What We Learned From The Trailer for Amazon’s Truth Seekers
Five Things We’re Hoping to See in the Tetris Movie
The Five Best Gael Garcia Bernal Movies of His Career
Two Odd Things You Didn’t Know George Lucas Banned on Star Wars
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Hulu in July 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meco Velez
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Acqua Xena Heart
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Varya Malina
A Funny Gallery of Disney Movie Poster Mashups
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon