You may not have heard the name Meco Velez yet, but you’ll be very familiar with her by the end of Lost Resort’s first season. The new reality show, which airs on TBS, is a wellness based show that follows a group of 9 strangers as they experience a spiritual retreat. Like the rest of the participants, Meco is on a journey to better herself and find inner peace. Meco has been through a lot in life, but she hasn’t let anything bring her down. As someone who works in the entertainment industry, Meco often finds herself in stressful situations and she’s ready to conquer everything that’s been standing in her way and move forward. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Meco Velez.
1. She Started Singing At Age 10
Music has always been an important part of Meco’s life. Not only is music a way for Meco to entertain, but it’s also one of her favorite forms of self expression. She started singing when she was just 10-years-old after watching The Cheetah Girls movie. She began writing her own songs shortly after.
2. She’s A Model
Meco is truly a multi-talented person. On top of her work as a musician, she has also been modeling for several years. Her bio on Model Mayhem says, “I am a seasoned model. I am easy to work with, take direction well and professional. Im interested in creating art. I am typically classified as a glamour model but I love to do all kinds of modeling. I don’t like to be boxed in. ”
3. She Auditioned For X-Factor
Breaking into the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do. Over the last several years, competition based reality shows have become a great way for people to get their names out there. According to a local news article, Meco once auditioned for the show X-Factor although it didn’t specify how far she made it in the competition.
4. She’s Based In California
People from all over the world move to California with hopes of making it in the entertainment industry, but Meco is lucky that she never had to do that. She was born and raised in California. She comes from a diverse background with a Puerto Rican father and an African American mother. Unfortunately, Meco’s father wasn’t active in her life.
5. She’s Not Very Active on Social Media
This is somewhat surprising, but Meco doesn’t have a huge social media presence. She made a Twitter account on February of 2016, however, she only has 57 followers and has just recently become very active. Her Instagram following is much larger at over 10,000, but she’s only posted 25 times since last summer.
6. She’s A Ghostwriter
Not only does Meco write music for herself, she’s also available to write music for other artists. Lots of well-known artists got their start in the industry by writing songs for other people. Plus, being a song writer can often make a person more money than being a performer. Hopefully, one day she’ll get the chance to write for some major artists.
7. She’s A Nanny
Like lots of other people who are trying to make it, Meco also has a ‘normal’ job. Her bio on the TBS website says that she currently works as a nanny. The bio doesn’t go into any specifics about her job, but we’ll probably get to learn more about it as the season goes on.
8. She Survived A Mass Shooting
In the summer of 2019, Meco was present at the Gilroy Garlic festival when a shooting took place. According to reports, a 19-year-old gunman named Santino William Legan opened fire during the event and let off more than three rounds. Meco was fortunate to escape the situation without being injured. However, the incident resulted in four people dead and 17 people injured.
9. She’s Working On Self Love
Meco is on a mission to better herself which is the reason she decided to give Lost Resort a try. She has been through a lot over the years and deals with issues regarding abandonment and and trust. The main thing she wants to work on during her time at the retreat is loving herself. Once she has that, the rest will follow.
10. She’s Very Humble
Even though Meco is working hard to become a star, she hasn’t forgotten who she is and where she comes from. She is a very humble person who has a good head on her shoulders. She has made it a point to be thankful for all of the opportunities she’s had.