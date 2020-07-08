Having a relationship in the public eye isn’t an easy thing to do. Especially when your significant other is a former reality TV star with a a reputation for drama. However, Medina Islam is taking it all in stride. His relationship with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Phaedra Parks, is being featured on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Although the couple wants to build a strong relationship, they still have a long way to go and lots of things to work out in the process. While being on the show will likely result in him becoming known for being Phaedra’s man, Medina actually has a life of his own outside of the relationship. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Medina Islam.
1. Phaedra Isn’t The First RHOA Star He’s Dated
Dating a reality TV star isn’t new for Medina. Around 2016, he was dating Claudia Jordan who appeared on seasons 7 and 8 of RHOA. At one point in time, it even seemed like Claudia and Medina were going to get married. In an interview in 2016, Claudia said, “I’m in a new relationship and we are looking like we are heading to the altar.” There is no information on why the couple’s relationship eventually fizzled out, but they’ve clearly both moved on.
2. He’s An Actor
Even if Medina Islam’s name isn’t familiar to you, you may have seen his face. He has been acting professionally for nearly 10 years. He is most well-known for playing the role of Quincy on Tyler Perry’s The Have and the Have Nots. Outside of Marriage Boot Camp, Medina hasn’t made an on screen appearance since 2017.
3. He Had A Rough Childhood
Life wasn’t easy for Medina growing up. According to his IMDB bio, his mother suffered from severe schizophrenia. At one point, she even attempted to kidnap him and sell his brother which resulted in her being admitting into a mental health facility. By the time he was 10, his mother’s mental health had gotten so bad that she abandoned him and his siblings and he never saw her again.
4. He And Phaedra Struggle With Intimacy
Medina’s relationship with Phaedra is still new, but unfortunately, they seem to be out of the honeymoon stage. One of the biggest issues the couple will address during their time on Marriage Boot Camp is the fact that their relationship is lacking intimacy. After a previous relationship, Phaedra decided that she wanted to wait to have sex with Medina and it appears that they still haven’t gotten to that level.
5. He Was Homeless
After having a tough childhood, Medina continued to face struggles into his teenage and adult years. He eventually got involved with drugs and violence, a lifestyle which resulted in the death of his close friend. He also spent a period of time being homeless before deciding to move to Atlanta.
6. He Loves Interacting With His Fans
Medina has built up a nice sized fan base over the years, but he hasn’t allowed his success to go to his head. He still loves interacting with his fans on social media and can often be seen in the comments section on Instagram replying to messages from his supporters.
7. He Enjoys Working Out
Staying in great shape is one of Medina’s top priorities. After all, it’s no secret that looks are an important factor in Hollywood and your appearance could be the difference between landing a role or missing out. Medina loves to work out and often incorporates a mixture of gym routines and outdoor exercises.
8. He Started His Career As A Rapper
Medina’s focus is completely on acting now, but that wasn’t always the case. When he got started in the entertainment industry, his focus was actually on music. He began his career as a rapper, but there’s no information on what made him decide to pursue acting instead.
9. He Hasn’t Met Phaedra’s Kids
One of the biggest challenges of dating as a single parent is trying to decide the perfect time to introduce your partner to your kids. Apparently, this is something Phaedra is still trying to figure out. In a recent article from US Weekly, Phaedra revealed that she has yet to introduce Medina to her two songs. She says she has no plans for him to meet her children until she and Medina set a date for their wedding.
10. He’s From New Jersey
Medina was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey which is right outside of New York City. Despite being across the bridge from one of the most well-known cities in the world, Newark is one of the most dangerous cities in New Jersey. It’s unclear exactly when he decided to leave New Jersey and move to Atlanta.