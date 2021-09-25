Meet The Cast of FBI: International

Dick Wolf is a television mastermind. He’s a creator, and he’s a genius. When he has an idea, people listen to him because his ideas typically turn into major successes. He’s the man behind two of television’s biggest franchises, and his third franchise – while still quite young – is already growing bigger than anyone imagined. Dick Wolf created the “Law & Order,” franchise, the “Chicago,” franchise, and the “FBI,” franchise. When “FBI,” debuted in 2018, no one realized that it would be a year-and-a-half before he debuted, “FBI: Most Wanted,” and turned it into a massive success. A year-and-a-half later, he’s got “FBI: International,” airing and taking over a three-hour time slot on its first night to boot. The newest show in the franchise airs September 21, 2021, on CBS at 10 pm as the third hour of the first-ever three-hour, three-show crossover event on television after both “FBI,” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” air. It’s huge, and it’s also time to meet the cast of the newest hit show in the Dick Wolf Universe.
Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester
At just 31, Luke Kleintank has lived a busy life. The Ohio native is taking on the lead role in this new drama series, but his fans recognize him from his many other impressive works. He’s well-known for his role as Finn Abernathy on the hit drama, “Bones,” but he’s also known for his short-lived role as Travis Hobbs on “Pretty Little Liars,” and his season-long role as “Noah Newman,” on the popular daytime soap opera, “The Young and the Restless,” among many others. He’s close to his family, which is a big one. He regularly travels with his mom and dad and his five siblings. He is also the uncle to ten little ones he adores. He’s engaged to the daughter of diplomat Juan Carlos Vignaud, Christina Vignaud.
Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett
Heida Reed might only be 33, but she’s a star. She was born and raised in Iceland, where she grew up with her parents and two siblings as the middle child. She was discovered by a modeling agency at the age of 18, and she subsequently moved to Mumbai to spend two years working as a model. Following that, she took off for London where she settled down to study drama. She is most widely recognized for her influential characters in shows like “Poldark,” which is based on the Winston Graham novels. She lives with her husband and her dog.
Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo
Vinessa Vidotto graduated in 2018 from the University of Arizona with her BFA in acting. She was a working college student taking on roles in hit shows like “Lucifer,” while studying and working on her career. She is well-known for her role as one of Lucifer’s young siblings, Remiel. She was an angel in the hit series, and she made a huge impact on the world with this role. When her character was killed at the end of Season Five, her fans were crushed. Thankfully, she has a new role on this show that will have fans flocking to see her talent at work.
Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines
When Carter Redwood decided he would become an actor, he decided to go all in. He graduated from the Pittsburgh CAPA in 2010 with his degree in acting. That, however, wasn’t quite enough for the young star. He then enrolled in courses at Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama where he earned his BFA. He also earned the John Arthur Kennedy Acting Award while he was there. While he’s had acting jobs before, this is Redwood’s first role as a series regular. He’s someone fans are particular excited to see in action when the show premiers.
Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger
Christiane Paul is more famous in Germany than she is in the states at this point, but we imagine that is about to change. The German actress was born and raised in East Germany. She graduated from the Humboldt University of Berlin where she studied medicine. She was a surgeon for years, but she changed her mind in 2006 when she decided acting was the future she wanted for herself. She’s well-known across the globe for her many roles, particularly in Germany. Acting was merely a side job for her as she studied to become a surgeon, and now she is an Emmy Award winning actress. She’s an international superstar about to make her name one that no one will ever forget as she stars in a show this big.