Home
Television
NCIS Hawaii
Meet the Cast of NCIS Hawaii

Meet the Cast of NCIS Hawaii

9 mins ago

When it comes to NCIS, the franchise is nothing if not successful. The fourth installment of the show is now officially on the air, and fans get to go to Hawaii to see the new “NCIS: Hawaii,” cast make their mark on the famous franchise. This new series will follow along in the footsteps of its three big sisters, but it will bring its own set of storylines and input to the network. What fans are curious about right now is who will star in this hit new show? Let’s meet the cast.

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant

Maybe you remember her from her MTV VJ days back when she was Vanessa Minnillo. She was the hottest VJ on the show, she was a beauty pageant queen, and she is the wife of former 98 Degrees band member Nick Lachey. She’s also a mother of three, and the couple has been married since 2011. She’s starring as the “First female Special Agent in Charge,” of the NCIS.

Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman

He’s a New Zealand-based actor who is engaged to be married. He is engaged to another actress who hails from New Zealand, and they welcomed their first baby in 2021. He is a proud father of a little boy, and he is looking forward to this new role he plays. His character is a new agent to the team, and he has to find his way, make friends, and learn the ropes as he navigates his new life as part of the NCIS team. He is home to care for his own father, and he joined the team for work.

Noah Mills as Jesse Boone

You know this Canadian model from his work in some of the biggest print ads of all time. He’s modeled for major brands like Tommy Hilfiger and more, and he is someone whose face is instantly recognizable. He is taking on the role of Jesse, an agent who is second-in-command. He is also the confidante to his boss, Jane Tennant. His character was a Washington D.C. homicide cop before he moved to the islands and landed a job with the NCIS.

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara

Anyone who watched “The Originals,” on the CW knows her. She was a villain during the third season of the show. She played Monique Devereaux, and she was good. She’s an Abu Dhabi born, Texas raised actress, and she’s taking on a cool new role in this show. She’s playing a junior field agent, but she still has a lot to learn and she’s going to make it good.

Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik

Jason Antoon has been in dozens of movies and television shows, but he is most famous for his role in “Contact,” for which he earned an award. The play also went on to win a Tony as a musical, and everyone loved it. Antoon is taking on the role of cyber specialist. You know, the guy in every police show who can do all the things on the computer that allows them to find anyone at any time without any real problem.

Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler

This Canadian beauty is one who has been around the block when it comes to television. She’s been in shows like “Open Heart,” “The Other Kingdom,” and “No Tomorrow,” among many others. She’s been in the busiens since 2003, and she always has a job – or so it seems to her fans. On this new show, she is taking on a role unlike any other. She’s a special agent, but she’s the special agent from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Season one of the new spinoff will feature all of the above-mentioned actresses and actors as main characters. The show was announced in early 2021 as being nearly finalized, and the cast was chosen in April 2021. Vanessa Lachey was the first of the cast to be given a part, and she earned the top spot. She’s the first female lead in any of the NCIS projects, and it’s an exciting role for her to take on as she is navigating such a cool role on a new show. Filming for this show began in June, and it is being shot on location in Hawaii. The show aired for the first time on September 20, 2021, and it airs every Monday evening on CBS. Fans are already enamored with the new series, and it is not necessary to watch any of the other NCIS shows to follow this one.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
Meet the Cast of NCIS Hawaii
Whatever Happened To The Cast of The Originals?
Why Martin Payne Was the Best Character on Martin
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Ranking The 10 Best Disney Princes of All-Time
Five Actresses Who Could Play Medusa in the MCU
Why The Saw Franchise Continues To Be A Disappointment
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Five Actresses Who Could Play Medusa in the MCU
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amy Freeze
Whatever Happened To The Cast of The Originals?
The Greatest Devil Fruit Powers In the One Piece Universe
Moments In One Piece That Left Us Teary-Eyed
Three Villains That We Loved From “One Piece”
10 Awesome Musical Anime To Binge-Watch Right Now
The Best Video Games By Year In The 1990s
The 10 Best Nintendo Switch Games So Far
The 10 Best JRPGs Of The 1990s
The 10 Best PS2 Games Of All Time