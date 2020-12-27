Dave and Jenny Marrs never intended to become TV stars, but the universe had other plans for them. In 2020, they were thrust into the spotlight thanks to their HGTV series, Fixer to Fabulous. Although the show is primarily focused on renovating old homes, the Marrs family has completely stollen the spotlight – especially the kids. Dave and Jenny Marrs have five beautiful children together, and they’ve become the unintentional stars of the show. Naturally, people are curious to know more about the Marrs children and some are already suggesting that the family get their own (non renovation related) show. Keep reading to meet the kids from Fixer to Fabulous.
Nathan and Ben
Nathan and Ben, a set of twins, are Jenny and Dave’s oldest children. The two are 9-years-old and full of life and excitement. In an Instagram post celebrating the holidays, Jenny posted a photo of the boys as babies in Christmas hats. The caption read, “I bought these hats when I was pregnant with the boys and saved them because they represented so much more than just a cute hat. They were among the first items I allowed myself to purchase for our babies on the way. Out of fear from all of the years of loss, I held my joy for these new lives close during my pregnancy.”mBoth brothers are enjoying their role as older siblings and they love doing whatever they can to help the younger kids in the family.
Sylvie
Jenny and Dave have always felt like they had lots of love to give, and after the birth of their twins they decided they wanted to adopt a child. After seeing adoption profile Sylvie online, the Marrs family knew that she was meant to be a part of their family. Unfortunately, however, the adoption process wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. As they were beginning the process, the government in Sylvie’s home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, shut down. This brought the paperwork process to a screeching halt and the Marrs had to wait almost two years before being able to welcome Sylvie home.
Initially, being in the United States was a huge culture shock for Sylvie. On top of that, it also took Nathan and Ben some time to get used to having a younger sibling. In an Instagram post in September 2020, Jenny briefly shared what it was like when Sylvia initially came to live with the family. She said, “Torn from every familiar thing and placed into our family, my daughter carried intense grief and debilitating fear like a heavy cloak. That summer, our home felt more like a trauma ward than a peaceful refuge. I remember singing the chorus, “I need you, Lord. I need you. Every hour, I need you,” over and over.”
In an interview with People Magazine, Jenny and Dave shared how proud they are of their children for how they’ve all adjusted. Jenny and Dave also said that they have plans to eventually take Sylvie back to the Democratic Republic of Congo to visit and learn more about her roots.
Charlotte
While Jenny and Dave were waiting for things to go through with Sylvie’s adoption, Jenny found out she was pregnant. Her pregnancy with Charlotte was deemed high-risk which meant that she could no longer be as active in traveling and handling things for Sylvie’s adoption process. Charlotte is now 6-years-old and she is no longer the youngest child in the family.
Luke
The more the merrier is definitely the motto in the Marrs family. Jenny and Dave welcomed their youngest son, Luke, in 2019 and he has been an adorable addition to the family. He’s a little too young at the moment to realize that his parents are reality TV stars, but once that realization comes to him he’ll probably think it’s pretty cool.
Do Jenny And Dave Plan On Having More Children?
At the moment there’s no information on whether or not Jenny and Dave plan on making any more additions to the family. For now, they seem to be enjoying their existing family and working on their show. All five of their children make frequent appearances on their parents social media accounts. They are also very active in helping with the family’s berry farm which helps provide healthy food to families in need. With that being said, it’s easy to see why the Marrs family has become such a big hit. Some fans are even hoping that they’ll snag another reality show that focuses on them as a family.