10 Things You Didn’t Know About Megan Danielle

When Megan Danielle performed during “The Voice” blind auditions, she only got one person to turn her chair: Kelly Clarkson. Although she was disappointed that Blake did not, she could not have asked for a better coach. For the teenager, music is her passion, and it has gotten her out of dark moments in her life, so hopefully, it can continue to change her life by her winning the competition. We will have to wait and see how it goes, but until then, here is everything you might not have known about Megan.
1. She has auditioned for “The Voice” four times
Imagine wanting something so badly that you do not take “no” for an answer. Well, that is how much Megan wanted to be on “The Voice.” While this time, she has caught the attention of Kelly Clarkson, she had auditioned for the show two times before and was rejected in both. Not wanting to quit, she tried for “American Idol” but got the same response leading her to audition for the third time in “The Voice” but still got a no. They say thrice is a charm; for Megan, it must be four because her fourth trial has led to her first “yes.”
2. Why she chose the song “Remedy” for her auditions
When Adele sang “Remedy” she must have had her own inspiration and did not know that the lyrics would impact one teenager who has been through so much. The song has become Megan’s favorite, always choosing to sing it in open mic and this time for her audition. The lyrics act as a reminder to her siblings that she will always be there for them regardless of how rough life gets.
3. Her first time on a plane
Going for her blind audition on “The Voice” resulted in Megan getting to be on a plane for the first time. She is from Douglasville, Atlanta, and since she has always dreamed of being on “The Voice,” not even distance could keep her from showing the world her musical talents.
4. She hoped to be on team Kelly Clarkson
Megan counts her blessings, and one of them is getting to be on Team Kelly because, among the four coaches, Kelly is the only one whom Megan felt would understand her on both a personal and professional level. Megan admires Kelly not just for her pleasant personality but because she is an outstanding musician as well. Therefore when she saw Kelly turn her chair, it must have been a memorable moment for the contestant.
5. She recently bought her first car
When Donna Summer sang “She Works Hard for the Money,” she was paying tribute to all hardworking women, having been inspired by a flight attendant called Onetta Johnson, who worked two jobs. The song also speaks of how hard Megan works; besides being a student at Douglas County High School, the 17-year-old also works as a cashier, dishwasher, and waitress in the same restaurant as her mother and grandmother. Her efforts are to ensure that her siblings are well taken care of since she helps her mother with the bills. However she has dreams of her own and had been saving for a while to buy her first car.
6. Her top genres in music
According to Idol Chatter, Megan loves all kinds of music. However, there are three that stand out as her favorite: RnB, country, and soul. Most people usually think that soul music is only enjoyed by the African- Americans who grew up in the 1960s and 70s, but with Megan being a teenager, she has proven them wrong. Her love for country music also put a touch of country in her rendition of Adele’s “Remedy.”
7. She used music to deal with her parents’ divorce
Megan’s family was like any other “normal” family until she was seven, and her parents divorced. It was a massive blow for the little girl then, and her only solace was in music. Like they say when you are happy, you listen to music, but it is when you are sad that you understand the lyrics, and that must have been what Megan experienced with the songs. She admits that being raised by a single mother depending on a waitressing salary was difficult mainly because she has four siblings, but with music, life became a bit more bearable.
8. Her audition was the first time performing for a big crowd
Someone once said that sometimes music is the only medicine that can heal the heart and soul; hence Megan’s grandmother encouraged Megan to sing and heal her wounded soul. After a while, Megan’s mother introduced her to singing at restaurants after realizing her daughter was talented. Going to open mics and performing in restaurants resulted in Megan performing for at most 60 people. However, her blind audition had her performing for a larger crowd, and she was nervous.
9. Who inspires her musically?
Of course, from her song of choice, it is clear that Megan looks up to Adele. Moreover, from how excited she was to have Kelly Clarkson as her number one choice for coaches, it is evident she is inspired by Kelly too. She also cites Christina Aguilera and Miranda Lambert as her other musical inspirations.
10. She is attracting potential clients on her social media
The great thing about social media is that besides connecting people from all over the world, it can lead to opportunities that can change your life. Megan, for instance, has not been very active on her Instagram; her first picture was posted in October 2017, and the second post she made was a video almost a year later in September 2018. Still, one of her Instagram pictures that she posted in April 2019 attracted the attention of a summer swimsuit line called Happy Swimsuits which asked the musician to message them so she can be their brand ambassador. Considering that by then, she was barely known, we can safely conclude that other brands will be flocking to let her represent their products.