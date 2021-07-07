Megan Fox Wants to Join the MCU or DCEU

Seeing Megan Fox in the MCU or the DCEU wouldn’t be completely ridiculous, to tell the truth, but seeing her in a prominent position would definitely require the right character. For instance, setting her up as Wonder Woman doesn’t feel like it would be the greatest idea, nor would putting her in the MCU as someone who could become a pivotal character feel like a wise move. There’s a good reason for this, and while some have definitely seen Megan as eye candy and not worth much in certain movies, the truth is that she does have enough acting talent to be a supporting actress and play along with a strong cast. Who she might be cast as at this point is kind of hard to say, but she’s admitted that she would be happy just being a part of one franchise or the other. If this was post-Transformers then it might be more of a struggle to say that she would be a good fit for either franchise, but since she’s had years to grow and develop her talents a bit, it’s possible that she might be able to fit in somewhere that might be suited to her acting ability.
Before anyone gets bent out of shape and rushes to Megan’s defense, keep in mind that there are several calibers of actors in the world, and Megan has her place just as much as anyone else does. Like anyone else, she has the capability of surprising folks and showing that she can do something greater than what she’s done before. But there have been times when it feels as though she’s been cast into the wrong role and it shows in her acting. Given the fact that she’s starred in Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles though, 2 movies for each franchise, it’s fair to say that she might be able to take on the MCU or DCEU without too much difficulty.
There are plenty of people that would like to look down on Megan’s acting ability, but the truth is that while she’s not the best, she’s certainly not the worst, and can pull her weight when she needs to. As far as what role she might play, well, that’s kind of up in the air. She’s already professed to be a comic book fan, so there’s no telling who she would want to try out, but it’s also fair to think that someone would be able to pin down a role for her. Any doubt about her work ethic would hopefully be squashed quickly as the fact is that her difficulties with Michael Bay, the same difficulties that managed to get her fired from the Transformers franchise, have been settled, but it’s easy to think that bad habits could surface. The idea is that Fox has grown up a bit since then and understands the needs of show business when it comes to working long days, showing up on time, and basically learning to respect everyone on the set. That might no longer be a problem thankfully, but even with that out of the way it feels like adjusting to the MCU or DCEU would be a big deal, as no one just steps into the roles that are there.
One major upside is that both franchises do have a lot of characters to pick from that might be possible to bring forward. If Fox is serious about this, and it would appear that she is, then it’s entirely possible that a role might be able to open up here or there to give her a chance. There is a question as to whether she’d be appearing on TV or on the big screen, but that kind of depends on which character she might be selected for, and which direction the story was set to go in. To be certain, placing her in a TV-based show as one character or another feels like it would be easier to deal with for the simple reason that the role could be given an early demise if it were to happen that the role wasn’t the right one. Bringing her back into the franchise might be a little more difficult, but one has to remember that a couple of stars have taken on different roles in Marvel movies.
So in all fairness, it’s not hard to see that the MCU or the DCEU might say yes to the addition of Megan Fox with a few stipulations that might help to sweeten the deal and make it a great opportunity for everyone. Given the fact that she’s been a lifelong comic fan, it’s definitely worth stating that she would probably be able to pull off a few roles in an effective manner. Even if it didn’t work out it would be interesting to see her try.