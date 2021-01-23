Being bitten by the acting bug is truly a powerful thing. Once a person gets a taste of the desire to act, it becomes impossible to focus on anything else. Spanish actress Megan Montaner knows this from her own experience. After easing her way into the acting world more than a decade ago, she hasn’t looked back. She has since gone on to have a very successful career on both the big screen and the small screen. Most recently, she was cast as Sara Campos in the TV series La caza. Monteperdido. Her ability to act across of a variety of genres has truly helped her gain access to more opportunities and the sky is the limit for her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Megan Montaner.
1. She Is A Makeup Artist
Megan’s journey towards acting doesn’t look like a lot of other people’s. According to her bio on IMDB, she actually started off as a makeup artist and became interested in acting while working on a TV set. That interest eventually evolved into a full blown career.
2. She Was A Model
There is no denying the fact that Megan is beautiful, and she’s also a natural in front of the camera. That combination has given her the perfect recipe for becoming a model. Megan spent several years modeling although we were unable to find which specific brands she’s worked with.
3. She Is A Mother
Balancing a career and a life at home isn’t always easy, but Megan finds ways to make it work. She is the proud mother of a little boy named Kael who was born in 2017. Megan and her partner, Gorka Ortúzar, have been together since 2013, but they both prefer to keep their personal lives private.
4. She Is An Adventurous Person
Megan is all about living life to the fullest. She wants to have as many memorable experiences as she can. She isn’t afraid of trying new things she enjoys traveling. Thanks to her career, she has gotten to visit all sorts of beautiful places and she especially loves hanging out by the water. This adventurous spirit has certainly served her well in her career.
5. She Loves Fashion
Modeling may not be Megan’s primary focus anymore, but that doesn’t mean that she still can’t stay up to date on what’s going on in the fashion world. She has a great sense of style and she loves using her clothing as a way to express herself. No matter the occasion, you can bet that Megan is going to show up dressed to kill.
6. She Always Looks For Projects With A Good Story
Every actor has something different they look at when considering whether or not a project is right for them. For Megan, that thing is a good story. When asked what she wants from a project she told Periodistadigital.com, “It has to have a good story, after having confidence in the director, how it moves and its quality.”
7. She Hasn’t Done Any American Projects
While Megan is well-known in Spain and other parts of Europe, American viewers may be a little less aware of her work. That’s because Megan has yet to do any American projects. There’s no word on whether or not she has any interest in ever breaking into the entertainment industry in the United States.
8. She Isn’t Afraid To Step Out Of Her Comfort Zone
There are plenty of actors who prefer to stick to just one genre when they’re picking roles, but Megan wants to broaden her horizons as much as possible. She isn’t afraid to be challenged as an actress and she looks forward to getting the chance to work across genres.
9. She Has A Big Social Media Following
Social media is an incredibly powerful tool and it allows people to connect like never before. For those in the entertainment industry, this means unprecedented access to a wide range of opportunities as well as a direct line of communication with fans. Megan is a very active Instagram user and she currently has more than 409,000 followers on the platform.
10. She Loves Nature
Don’t let Megan’s pretty face and celebrity status fool you into thinking that she loves to sit around and be pampered all day. She actually has lots of appreciation for the simple things, one of which is spending time outdoors. She loves enjoying the beauty of nature. From hiking, to swimming, to exploring, when the weather is nice you can usually catch Megan outdoors making the most of it.