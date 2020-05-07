Who doesn’t love to see a house be transformed from gross to gorgeous right before their eyes? There’s just something about watching the renovation process that millions of people can’t seem to get enough of. Megan Weaver was able to capitalize on this thanks to her interior design skills and the popularity of reality TV. Megan is best-known for her work on the Bravo series, Flipping Out, which aired from 2007 to 2018. Although the show is over, Megan Weaver is still doing her thing and using her top of the line talent to improve interior spaces. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Megan Weaver.
1. She Has A Cameo Account
Have you ever wanted to receive a personalized message from Megan Weaver (or another celebrity for that matter)? The good news is that you can. Megan has an account on Cameo, a platform that allows famous people to sell customized video messages. She charges $20 per video and typically responds to requests within 5 days.
2. She Got Her Love For Design From Her Mother
Megan Weaver’s love for interior design runs deep through her veins. Her mother also had a knack for design and spent years flipping houses on small budgets. This is where Megan inherited her passion for working on houses.
3. She Used To Be A Model
Before Megan Weaver came well-known for her house flipping skills, she was well-known for something entirely different. Megan was once a model who worked with the infamous Ford Modeling Agency. If you’ve ever wondered why Megan seems like such a natural in front of the camera, that’s exactly why.
4. She Started Her TV Career On A&E
Getting a chance to appear on a TV show that allows you to show off your talents would be a dream come true for most people. Luckily for Megan Weaver, it’s something she got to experience twice. Most people are familiar with Megan Weaver through her work on Flipping Houses, but she actually began her TV career on another show. In 2012, she appeared on the show Hideous Houses which aired on A&E.
5. She’s A Radio Host
Although isn’t working on a TV show at the moment, Megan is still creating lots of great content through her radio show which airs on channel 105 on Sirius XM. Megan co-hosts the show with fellow interior designer, Jeff Lewis who she also worked with on Flipping Out.
6. Her Mom Was A TV Producer
Megan was born and raised in L.A. and had a very interesting upbringing. In an interview with La La Landed, Megan said, “Living and growing up in LA, I came from a family of television producers. My mom was a producer on Welcome Back, Kotter and All in the family. I grew up on the sets and when I was coloring, my mom would give me the back of scripts to color on. Honestly, I never knew any different. I just knew that I lived in Los Angeles and my family was in the business and that was that.”
7. She Loves Japanese Foods
One of the best things about living in a city Los Angeles is the fact that there are plenty of great places to eat. Megan Weaver loves to take advantage of the dining options, especially the Japanese ones. She says that Little Izaka-ya in Sherman Oaks is her favorite restaurant.
8. She Watches Love Island
We all have guilty pleasures when it comes to TV. This is especially true now that quarantine has given us extra time to sit in the house. One of the shows that Megan Weaver likes to watch is the reality dating series, Love Island. Megan binge watched the series at the end of 2019, and she isn’t afraid to admit it.
9. She’s Close With Her Family
Interior design isn’t the only thing Megan is passionate about, she’s also also fiercely devoted to her family. Balancing a busy career and time at home isn’t easy, but Megan manages to make it work. She is a loving mother and aunt who loves spending as much time with her family as possible.
10. She’s Worked For Steven Spielberg
Megan Weaver has gotten lots of cool opportunities over the years. One of them was the chance to work for world famous film director, Steven Spielberg at Amblin Entertainment. Her experience at Amblin helped her develop skills that have proven to be useful throughout her career.