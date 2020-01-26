10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meghann Fahy

After making her name on Broadway, Meghann Fahy turned her sights on TV. So far, it’s proved to be a good move. Already, the 29-year-old actress has a score of hit shows behind her (including Gossip Girl, Necessary Roughness, and Deception), while this January will see her hit our screens again in the fourth season of Freeform’s popular comedy-drama, The Bold Type. If you’re not already aware of her, read on to find out more about the up and coming star.
1. She’s been singing since she was 8
Fahy began singing at the age of 8 but didn’t start acting until she appeared as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz in her senior class play at high school. Shortly after, her mom encouraged her to try out for open calls in New York. A month after singing for casting agent Bernie Telsey, Fahy got a callback. The audition clearly went well, with Fahy landing her first Broadway gig as the standby for Jennifer Damiano as Natalie Goodman in Arena Stage’s production of Next to Normal.
2. Transitioning from understudy to lead was hard
In 2010, Fahy took over as the principal actor for Natalie in Next to Normal. Although she went on to star in the show until it closed in January 2011, she found the initial transition from understudy to principle hard. “It was a really, really big adjustment. I mean, I had sort of had a taste of it when I was able to go on, but I sort of went from zero to 60,” she explained to Playbill. “All of a sudden, I was singing eight shows a week. It definitely took a lot for me to learn how to pace myself and learn how to get through that eight-show week. It was really, really challenging, but it’s been the biggest learning experience of my life so far.”
3. She keeps informed with podcasts
Giving the number of hours she spends on set each day (which, considering she sets her alarm for 4.15 am every morning, we’re guessing are a lot), Fahy doesn’t have a lot of time to sit back with a newspaper. To keep informed, she listens to The New York Times’ The Daily podcast (which she describes as “really palatable and accessible”) as she gets ready for work.
4. She’s all about female empowerment
TV shows focusing on “women at work” have a terrible habit of reinforcing that age-old idea that throwing a bunch of women together is a recipe for disaster (or, if not disaster, then at least a whole heap of trouble). Since it started, The Bold Type has gone against the norm by showing the true nature of female friendship and solidarity…. something Fahy is all too happy to promote. “I think it has come to the forefront of society because it’s so important and we need it so much,” Fahy tells DuJour. “What we wanted to do in the first season is to portray positive female friendships that build each other up. It caught fire socially and it’s cool to support women now.”
5. Life is emulating art
In The Bold Type, Fahy and castmates Aisha Dee (who plays Kat Edison) and Katie Stevens (Jane Sloan) have the kind of friendship group we’d all love to have. Offscreen, it’s much the same, with the BFFs hanging out as much offset as they do on. “We love each other a whole lot,” Fahy confirmed to Cosmopolitan. “We’re all in a group chat and we’re pretty much in contact daily. They’re the best. I adore them.”
6. Her first TV appearance was on Gossip Girl
After building her reputation on stage, Fahy made the transition to TV with a guest spot on Gossip Girl. It was an experience she found more than a little overwhelming…. to the cost of some seriously expensive shoes. “I was so nervous I could barely speak,” she recalled to Cosmo. “I remember I was wearing really, really expensive shoes. I was really nervous so I do this thing where I rock back and forth on my heels, and I was doing that and one of the heels just snapped off from under my foot. They glued [the heel back on] because they didn’t have a second pair. It was crazy!”
7. She doesn’t consider herself the “Bold Type”
The show may be called The Bold Type, but is Fahy that way in real life? According to an interview with BriefTake, no…. although she’d like to be. “I consider myself to be a person who is in constant pursuit of being the bold type,” she explained. “It’s not something that comes naturally to me. I’m a little bit shy by nature. So, it’s a challenge that I adore chasing. “
8. She’s got mixed feelings about social media
In an age when the whole world and its wife is curating the perfect life on social media, it can be hard to know what’s real and what’s fake. Fahy admits that while she’s as guilty as everyone else of occasionally posting the highlights rather than the grim-faced reality, she still things Instagram et al have a role to play- as long as you know when to step back. “It can be toxic, but I also think that it can be a really lovely medium too,” she shared with MTV. “It’s just knowing the difference and knowing how to protect yourself when you’re not feeling good and how to, you know, pull back and shut it off.”
9. She’s loves learning from her characters
In The Bold Type, the naturally shy Fahy is taking lessons on how to be bigger and bolder from Sutton. The ability to draw life lessons from the characters she plays is one of the things that appeals to Fahy most, and the primary reason she gravitates towards certain roles. “I tend to gravitate toward characters that I feel like I know something about, but can learn something from,” she explained to A Book Of. “Any character who makes me feel something – whether it’s understood or scared or happy or sad – excites me.”
10. She’s worth $3 million
According to People Ai, all those long hours on set are really starting to pay off. By the latest estimates, Fahy is worth a fairly sensational $3 million.