When Medhi Hasan first began his career as a journalist, he probably had no idea that he would eventually become known all over the world. Now he has reached yet another milestone in his career with his own primetime news show on MSNBC’s Peacock streaming service. On the show, which will be an opinion based series, Medhi will have a variety of guests visit to discuss various topics. The first guest will be United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Medhi has already accomplished a lot of great things in his career, and the show will continue to solidify his place as one of TV’s go-to journalists. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mehdi Hasan.
1. He Has Indian Roots
Unfortunately, there are people in the world who have a tendency to group people together or make assumptions about them based on how they look. As a result, this has resulted in lots of people thinking that Mehdi Hasan has Pakistani roots. In reality, however, both of his parents are originally from India although he was born in England.
2. He Is A Muslim
Although Hinduism is the primary religion in India, Mehdi is a follower of the Islamic faith – a Shia Muslim to be specific. He has often used his platform to speak out about the unfair treatment of Muslims and to let the world know that his religion is truly one of peace.
3. He’s An Author
Lots of people are familiar with Mehdi from seeing him on various screens over the years, but TV isn’t the only place where he’s put his skills to good use. He is also a talented writer. He has written two books and has also published several articles on outlets like The Guardian.
4. He Loves Interacting With People On Social Media
Over the years Mehdi has managed to build a very impressive online presence. He has more than 22,000 followers on Instagram and he has a million on Twitter. Mehdi is especially active on Twitter and it’s very common to see him retweeting and responding to tweets.
5. He’s A Private Person
The internet has given an entirely new meaning to what it means to be a private person. These days, it’s entirely possible for a person to be active on social media and share stories from their personal lives while still maintaining a high level of privacy. Mehdi has mastered the art of doing this. Although he has shared a few personal experiences with the public, he has mostly kept the details of his personal life away from the public.
6. He Doesn’t Have The Most Liberal Views On Abortion
Like many other journalists on MSNBC, Mehdi’s political viewers are fairly liberal. However, he has been fairly conservative when it comes to his views on abortion. He has had maintained a pro-life stance for many years which has rubbed many other liberals the wrong way.
7. He’s A Father
There’s no denying the fact that Mehdi has dedicated a lot of time to his career, but that isn’t the only area of life where he has invested a lot of his time. He is also a dedicated husband and father. Although we do know that he has a wife and children, he has never revealed much personal information about them.
8. He’s An Award Winner
There’s no better feeling than being recognized for being good at something you love, and that’s a feeling Medi has gotten to experience more than once over the course of his career. In 2014, he won the Services to Media Award at the British Muslims Award. Friends of Europe also named him European Young Leader in 2017.
9. He Studied At Oxford
Mehdi has always loved learning new things and his education is something he has taken very seriously over the years. He attended the world famous University of Oxford where he studied politics and economics and philosophy. He completed his studies in 2000.
10. He Has Often Spoken Out Against Racism
As an Indian man and a follower of the Islamic faith, Mehdi has had to deal with racism and xenophobia. Although both of these subjects can be very difficult to talk about, Mehdi has never been the type to bite his tongue when it comes to addressing these issues. He has spoken openly about some of the negative things he and his family have experienced due to their race and religion. In 2019, he shared an incident he and his family went through on a Southwest Airlines flight after a flight attendant made culturally insensitive comments towards his wife.