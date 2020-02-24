Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meital Dohan

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meital Dohan

9 mins ago

Al Pacino’s former flame Meital Dohan may have been hitting the headlines hard recently, but there’s a lot more to this Israeli born actress than meets the eye. While she may be most famous in the US for her relationship with the Scarface actor (or, perhaps more pertinently, for the 40-year age gap that separates them), in her native Israel she’s a respected actress, comedian, playwright, radio host, and musician. Find out more about the star with these ten little facts.

1. She started her career on the stage

After graduating from Nissan Nativ acting school, Dohan signed a contract with Israel’s Cameri Theater. Over the next few years, she worked extensively on stage, winning numerous plaudits and awards in the process (including the title of Most Promising New Actress for her work in Best Friends at the Cameri Theater). Other notable works from this period include Moving Flesh, God’s Sandbox (which won an award at the 2002 Manchester film festival), Giraffes (winner of the 2003 Scottsdale Arizona Film Festival), and Blood Wedding.

2. She made her US breakthrough in Weeds

After enjoying success in her native Israel, Dohan moved to the US in the early 2000s. In 2006, she landed her breakthrough role in Weeds, where she portrayed the character of Andy Botwin’s love interest, Yael Hoffman. After appearing in 7 episodes of the show through 2007, she was invited back to appear in its 100th episode in 2012.

3. A spiritual guide told her to pursue a music career

It’s not just on stage and TV that Dohan’s enjoyed success. While working on the Israeli version of Dancing With The Stars, a “spiritual guide” convinced her to pursue her passion for music. “The whole epiphany about pursuing and focusing on music happened in a very funny way,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “While doing Dancing with the Stars in Israel, I had a spiritual guide who told me to go back to L.A. and start with my music career.” She did as she was told, and in 2011, released Yummy, a track accompanied by a video of Dohan wearing nothing but a pair of boxing gloves and red knee-high boots.

4. She’s a multi-award winner

Dohan has been the recipient of multiple awards over the course of her career. In 1999, she won her first accolade with a Cameri Theater Scholarship for Deserving Young Actress, while the following year saw her scope an Israeli Theater Award for Most Promising Actress for her role as Sofi in Best Girlfriend. Other honors to add to her roll call of successes include an Israeli Academy Award nomination for ‘Best Actress’ for her role in God’s Sandbox (2003), another Israeli Academy Award nomination for ‘Best Actress’ for her role in Giraffes (2002), and an Israeli Tony Award for her role in Ugliest Esti.

5. She’s a writer

Dohan is clearly someone who refuses to be pigeonholed. As well as being an actress, a playwright, and a musician, the 43-year-old can also add “published author” and “radio host” to her list of talents. Her novel Love and Other Bad Habits was published in 2007 to rave reviews, while her webcast talk radio show, Loud Miracles on Women’s Radio, has enjoyed similar success. “My whole life I was always a writer and a creator,” she’s explained. “I’m an artist changing from role to role. That’s how I see myself.”

6. She’s a spokesperson for “Artists 4 Israel”

In 2010, Dohan was invited to represent “Artists 4 Israel” (an artist’s rights organization that promotes pro-Israeli ideology through the medium of street art) as their official spokesperson. As part of her activities with the group, Dohan was involved in an initiative that invited graffiti artists from around the world to paint bomb shelters in Sderot, Israel.

7. She doesn’t mind learning new skills

If it helps her get a role, Dohan has no problem in applying herself to learning some new skills. For her critically acclaimed performance in Giraffes in 2002, she set herself the task of learning French. In 2004, meanwhile, she got to grips with the art of belly dancing for the film To Dance.

8. The age gap was too much

In 2018, Dohan began dating Hollywood veteran, Al Pacino. At the time, the Scarface actor was 79. Dohan was 39. Despite dismissing the age gap at the time, it eventually proved their undoing. Earlier this month, Dohan revealed the relationship had ended, telling LaIsha magazine “It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino. The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. “So even with all my love, it didn’t last. I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy,” she continued. “It’s an honor for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”

9. She’s called Pacino stingy

When a woman starts dating a man twice her age, the inevitable tag of “gold digger” starts getting flung around by all and sundry. According to Dohan herself, however, she never benefited (at least in a financial sense) from the relationship with Pacino and has even gone so far as to imply the veteran actor is a little stingy with his cash. “He only bought me flowers,” she’s said. “How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?”

10. She’s not Pacino’s first younger lady

Tongues may have been wagging at the 40-year age gap between Pacino and Dohan, but it’s far from the first time the actor has enjoyed a May-December romance. When it comes to dating women nearly half his age, Pacino has form, having previously dated Argentinean actress Lucila Sola for ten years between 2008 to 2018. At 44 years old, the actress is 35 years Pacino’s junior.


About The Author

Jennifer Borama
More from this Author

I've always had a passion for literature for as long as I can remember. It has always been a part of my life in one way or another, though I never considered it as a career until I became an adult. Now that adulthood is here, I couldn't be luckier!

Related Posts

Add Comment

Screaming Room
What is the Ghost Adventures Screaming Room?
Is The Show Iron Resurrection Getting a Fifth Season?
Here’s to Hoping a Home Improvement Revival Doesn’t Happen
A Perfect Mother’s Day Movie: Run
Oscars 2020: There Is No Best Supporting Actor Race without Willem Dafoe
Michael Sheen
The Five Best Michael Sheen Movies of His Career
Charlie Hunnam Replaces Hugh Jackman In Wolverine Fan Trailer
Why The New Gods Movie is Something We Can Look Forward To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meital Dohan
Why Secret Wars Should be the Next Endgame Level MCU Movie
Brittainy Taylor
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brittainy Taylor
Nazriya Nazim
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nazriya Nazim
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why The Untitled Goose Game is The Most Underrated Game Ever
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon