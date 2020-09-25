To say that Mel Robbins is good at what she does would be an understatement. The truth is, she’s done a lot of things and she’s been great at all of them. From writing books to hosting TV shows, Mel has shown time and time again that she’s up for any challenge that may be thrown her way. Although her journey hasn’t been easy, Mel is proud of all of the things that have gotten her to this point and she isn’t afraid to share her story with others. As the host of her own daytime talk show, Mel likes to focus on positive topics that help to connect and uplift her viewers. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mel Robbins.
1. She’s Struggled With Anxiety
Mel wasn’t always the person the world sees today. Before deciding to get into motivational speaking and TV hosting, she had hit a low point in life where she was dealing with lots of self doubt and anxiety. Instead of pretending that she’s always had it together, Mel has been open about the struggles she’s had to overcome in her journey.
2. She Was A Practicing Attorney
Mel’s career path has been an interesting one and she’s changed course a few times. When she first started, she probably never imagined she’d be doing what she does today. She began her career as an attorney after graduating from Boston College with her law degree in 1994.
3. She’s A YouTuber
Motivational speaking gigs and TV appearances aren’t the only places where you can get Mel Robbins. She’s also built a very impressive YouTube following that now consists of more than 812,000 subscribers. On top of that, her channel has gotten well over 36 million views. Her YouTube channel consists mostly of motivational videos.
4. She Studied History
History is one of those majors that most people would say is pointless and in reality it probably is a little difficult for history majors to find work. With that being said, however, Mel is proof that there is hope for history buffs after all. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from Dartmouth College.
5. She Takes Her Own Advice
There’s nothing worse than a person who is constantly giving advice that they don’t even practice in their own lives. Mel’s fan base can rest assured that isn’t the case when it comes to her. Not only does she live by the things she says, but her own experiences are what led her to the knowledge she has today.
6. She’s Very Active On Social Media
As a middle aged woman, Mel not be the kind of person that comes to mind when most people think of a social media influencer, but that’s exactly what she is. She is very active on both Instagram and Twitter and has built a large following in the process. She has over 130,000 followers on Twitter and 1.1 million on Instagram.
7. She Considered An Open Marriage
Mel and her husband, Christopher, have been married for more than 25 years. During that time, things in their relationship haven’t always been easy. At one point, the couple was even on the brink of divorce. In 2015, she wrote an article for CNN explaining that she and her husband had discussed the idea of happening an open marriage but had ultimately decided against it.
8. She’s An Award Winner
The attention Mel has gotten throughout her career equates to more than just likes and followers on social media. In 2014, she won a Gracie Award for Outstanding Host–News/Non-fiction. There’s a good chance there will be lots more honors in Mel’s future.
9. She’s From The Midwest
Mel has spent a lot of her life living on the east coast, but she was actually born and raised in the midwest. She is originally from Kansas City but grew up mostly in Michigan. Even though she moved away after high school, her midwestern upbringing and values will always be close to her heart.
10. She Loves Helping People Feel More Confident
Sure, Mel likes to spread positivity and motivation, but what good is motivation if people don’t actually have the confidence to go out and do what you’re teaching them. A big part of Mel’s mission is to help people feel more confident in themselves and their abilities. When people it’s much easier for them to get the things they want out of life. Even if they don’t always get what they want, they can bounce back from those moments with the understanding that something better is on its way.