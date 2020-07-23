Melanie Fontana isn’t quite a household name yet, but she’s very well-known behind the scenes. The talented singer has been working in the industry for nearly a decade and her talent is undeniable. She began her career as a songwriter in 2011 with her first writing credit being for Justin Bieber’s “Home This Christmas”. Melanie has also written songs for Aaron Carter and Drake Bell. She has also provdied vocals to some of the biggest names in the business including Rod Stewart. Even though she hasn’t released an album of her own yet, she’s working hard to help other artists’ careers blow up. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Melanie Fontana.
1. She Has A 5 Octave Vocal Range
Melanie Fontana’s songwriting is what she is best-known for. It’s also where she has focused most of her attention throughout the years. However, she also a great singer. She has a five octave range and a powerful voice that has been compared to people like Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera.
2. She’s Gotten Backlash From BTS Fans
BTS is one of the hottest boy bands in South Korea, and they have a very dedicated fan base. Melanie was one of the writers on the group’s hit single “Sweet Night” and many BTS fans feel like she is taking too much credit for the success of the song. They feel that she is only being open about her involvement as a song writer because the song has been such a huge success. In her defense, though, Melanie has always been open about the group and it’s never been a secret that she’s written for them.
3. She’s From Connecticut
Melanie Fontana was born and raised in Newington, CT. Although Connecticut doesn’t have any major cities of its own, is located within a two hour drive of both New York City and Boston. When Melanie was ready to get serious about her career in the music industry, she decided to relocate to New York City.
4. She Always Knew She Had Potential To Be A Star
From an early age, Melanie knew that she had special talents. She told All Access Music, “I can’t recall the exact moment I knew that my career was my destiny, but I do recall being about 5 years old, sitting in class, working on a math problem I didn’t care to figure out, knowing in my heart I wasn’t meant for a “regular life”. It wasn’t a choice. It was just like…I was a tiny leaf & music was the wind. ”
5. She Encourages Up And Coming Songwriters To Say Yes To Opportunities
The music industry isn’t an easy one to break into. While talent plays a huge role, a lot of it has to do with taking advantage of the opportunities that come your way. If she could give up and coming songwriters one piece of advice, it would be this: ” Say yes to everything until you know in your heart you’ve earned the right to say no. There’s someone out there willing to work harder than you. Remember, working hard always gets you farther than just being talented.”
6. She Is Grateful For Nasri Atweh
Nasri Atweh is a Grammy award winning songwriter who has penned hits for artists like Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, and Halsey. He is also the lead singer of the group Magic!. Nasri was one of the first people in the industry to take Melanie under his wing. He even helped her get the opportunity to write for Justin Bieber. However, she admits that Nasri can be challenging to work with at times. During an interview she said, “Nasri was difficult to work with and he knows it. I love Nasri but he’ll walk into a room and stomp on a song that you’re writing…However, he helped me learn how to fend for myself as a writer and crush bad ideas. I lost the fear of taking out bad ideas due to worry that writers wouldn’t like me. He broke me down to build me up essentially. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”
7. She Competed On Say What? Karaoke
Say What? Karaoke was a karaoke based competition show that aired on MTV from 1998 to 2003. Melanie competed on the show when she was younger. Through the experience, she met Aaron Carter who was a judge on the show. Ironically, she ended up writing a song for him years later.
8. She Started Singing Before She Could Talk
Melanie has loved singing for as long as she can remember. Her mother even says that Melanie started singing before she could talk. It didn’t take long for Melanie to realize that singing was what she was meant to do. Once she started taking her skills seriously, doors started to open up.
9. She Studied At New York University
When Melanie moved to New York at 18, she enrolled as a student at New York University where she majored in history. She was also working at Sony Studios during this time. It didn’t take her long to realize that she wanted to focus all of her attention on music and she eventually dropped out of school.
10. Quarantine Has Helped Her Rediscover Her Confidence
Life during a pandemic is new for all of us. Being locked down in the house has forced everyone to make changes to their daily lives. While this period has been stressful, Melanie says it has also helped her regain confidence in herself. She says, “Throughout this “quarantine time”, I’ve been sorta forced to become OK with all my natural features.”