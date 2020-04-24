Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Melanie Martin

Melanie Martin is living the life that every pre-teen girl in the early 2000s dreamed of: she’s dating Aaron Carter. If  you were a middle school girl when Aaron’s album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),  came out, you probably remember just how popular he was. Melanie and Aaron have been together for a little less than a year and although their relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing, they’ve managed to stick it out and stay together. Even though Melanie is best-known for her relationship with Aaron, there’s a lot more to her than that.Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Melanie Martin.

1. She Was Born In Bulgaria

Melanie has been living in the United States for a while now, but she was born and raised in Bulgaria. It’s unclear when she relocated to the United States, but she’s still very proud of her Bulgarian roots. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like she’s been able to visit her hometown any time recently.

2. She’s A Bartender

Since starting her relationship with Aaron Carter, some of his fans have accused her of being a gold digger. However, Melanie has always been the type of person who takes care of herself. She has worked as a bartender for years although it looks like she may have stopped working for the time being.

3. She’s Pregnant

Recently, Aaron and Melanie shocked the public when they revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Aaron also added that having a child has been part of the couple’s plan. He told People Magazine, “This is what we both want. We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

4. She Was Arrested For Domestic Violence

In March 2020, Melanie Martin was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident between her and Aaron. After her arrest, she was being held on a $50,000 bond. According to Aaron, he and Melanie got into an altercation after she got physical with him for trying to break up with her. Aaron ultimately ended up dropping the charges and the couple was back together in less than a month.

5. She Has Her Own Lash Line

Even if Melanie Martin’s bartending days are behind her, she’s still working hard to secure her own bag. Melanie is officially an entrepreneur. She has recently launched a lash line called Love Lashes. Through her website, she offers several options for false eyelashes.

6. She’s A Model

She may not be signed to a professional agency, but that doesn’t mean that Melanie Martin doesn’t know how to get her model on. These days, a few good Instagram photos can easily turn into a legitimate modeling career. And it looks like Melanie Martin is well on her way. She loves taking photos in her favorite lingerie bikinis and will likely become a brand ambassador in the future.

7. She Was Accused Of Animal Abuse

After Melanie’s arrest for allegedly getting physical with Aaron, he also accused her of breaking her dog’s leg. Aaron claimed that animal control was on the lookout for Melanie as a result of the dog’s injury. However, these accusations were never confirmed to be true.

8. Her Body Is Real

When Melanie started appearing on Aaron’s Instagram page, many people couldn’t help but wonder whether or not her body was natural or the result of surgery. Melanie has since spoken out and said that her body –at least her butt– is 100% real. She also said, “Y’all if it were fake I wouldn’t have real cellulite stupid c—-. I’m over you all. Go back to your mom’s basement.”

9. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind

Living a very public life is tough if you don’t have thick skin. Luckily, that isn’t something Melanie Martin has to worry about. Since beginning her relationship with Aaron, she gotten lots of rude comments and negative feedback. However, she doesn’t let the haters bring her down and she isn’t afraid to clap back when needed.

10. Aaron Carter Has Her Name Tattooed

Nothing says true love like a tattoo of your partner’s name right above your eyebrow. At least, that’s how Aaron Carter sees it. Earlier this year, he decided to get Melanie’s name tatted over his right eyebrow. You may think a face tat of your partner’s name is a little on the crazy side, but the artist who gave Aaron his tattoo says Carter’s mental state was assessed beforehand.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

