10 Things You Didn’t Know about Melissa Alcantara

The fitness community is full of scammers and people who have absolutely no idea what they’re doing, but Melissa Alacantra is the real deal. Over the years, Melissa has managed to turn her personal fitness journey into a brand. She knows how to motivate people and produce serious results. Not only has she reached people from all over the world, but she has the coveted position of being Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer. It goes without saying that a cosign from Kim K is like an automatic stamp of approval, especially when anything involving social media is concerned. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Melissa Alacantra.
1. She Connected With Kim Kardashian On Social Media
Long gone are the days where social media is just seen as a waste of time. These days, social media can lead to real business opportunities which is exactly what happened to Melissa. She and Kim Kardashian actually connected via Instagram after Kim had come across some posts about Melissa’s fitness journey.
2. She Refers To Kim Kardashian As Her “Spirit Animal”
Being able to do what you love for a living is truly a blessing. Being able to do that thing with people you like makes it even more enjoyable. Since working together, Kim and Melissa have developed a friendly bond and Melissa says “I love Kim, she’s my spirit animal woman and she can outwork and outsmart anybody, celebrity or otherwise.”
3. She Is Into Motorcycles
Melissa is an adventurous person and her love for trying new things extends beyond the gym. She is also into riding motorcycles and has started to get invested in the community. Melissa doesn’t like to let fear hold her back and she’s grateful that she’s gotten the opportunity to do many of the things she wants.
4. Becoming A Mom Inspired Her To Get Fit
Having her daughter was the best thing that ever happened to Melissa in more ways than one. However, she gained a lot of weight during her pregnancy and had doubled down on unhealthy eating habits. Welcoming her baby girl into the world gave her life a renewed sense of purpose and it also inspired her to start taking better care of her body. When she started making changes to her lifestyle, she had no idea she would end up where she is today.
5. She Is An Author
On top of sharing her personal story with the world, Melissa also likes to give people the information they need to start their own transformation. She recently decided to expand beyond social media and try something new. She wrote and released her first book, Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program, in May of 2020.
6. Weight Lifting Has Become A Tool For Empowerment
Lots of women are afraid to incorporate weight training into their workout routine because they will it will make their bodies look bulky. However, lifting weights has become one of Melissa’s favorite things. She told Women’s Health Magazine, “Lifting weights has been insanely empowering for me. Not only am I physically stronger, but I’m mentally stronger, too. I feel like a boss bitch.”
7. She Studied Communications
Having a career in fitness wasn’t always a goal for Melissa. Instead, she had other plans for her professional life. She attended Baruch College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in corporate communications. She then went on to work in the marketing and photography industries.
8. Her Workout Programs Are For Sale
When people hear that Melissa is Kim Kardashian’s trainer, they probably automatically assume that working with her is out of their price range. However, many people would be surprised to know that Melissa sells her workout programs through her website and they’re actually very affordable.
9. She Is Bilingual
Melissa was born and raised in New York City, but her family is originally from the Dominican Republic. She is proud of her roots and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is also fluent in Spanish. Being able to speak two languages is definitely a good asset for someone with such a large audience.
10. She Believes Teaching Is One Of The Most Important Skills
Have you ever heard the saying ‘those who can’t do teach?’ Melissa actually believes the complete opposite and deeply values her ability to teach. During her interview with Pop Sugar she said, “I realised that mastery of any art (including training and being fit) requires the teaching of such art; if you are the best but can’t teach people to be as good or better than you, then you’re not really that good.”