With a last name like Cookston, it seems inevitable that Melissa would choose a career in the food industry. Her cooking skills have earned her recognition all over the world and barbecue has become her specialty. She is the only woman in the world who can see she is a barbecue world champion. Melissa’s combination of both creative and classic cooking styles has made her food a big hit. Over the course of her career, she has also appeared on several cooking competition shows and she’s recently added another one to her list. She is a judge on the new Netflix series, The American Barbecue Showdown, and her feedback is a priceless gift to every contestant. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Melissa Cookston.
1. She’s Been Working In Restaurants Since She Was A Teenager
Melissa doesn’t come from a family of cooks and she didn’t grow up following her mother’s every move around the kitchen. However, she has been working in the restaurant industry since she was a teenager. When she first started, it wasn’t with the intent of one day becoming a restaurant owner herself, but the lessons she’s learned along the way have certainly helped.
2. She Came From Humble Beginnings
Melissa was born and raised in Mississippi. She didn’t come from a well off family and eating things like barbecue was a special treat. When it came to every day dishes, Melissa and her family often had to make due with what they had. One of her favorite dishes from her childhood is pinto bean pie.
3. She’s Love Trying Foods From All Over The World
Barbecue is Melissa’s speciality, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other foods she enjoys. She’s always down to try new things and getting the chance to eat dishes from other countries is one of her favorite things about traveling. Melissa has gotten the chance to dine in places all over the world including France and England.
4. She Has A YouTube Channel
One of the best things about food (other than the taste) is that it has the ability to bring people together. Melissa loves using her cooking skills to build a community and she enjoys sharing her culinary knowledge. She started a YouTube channel where she shares recipes and stories.
5. She’s Always Loved Barbecue
Even though barbecue wasn’t something Melissa got to eat often when she was growing up, she has always loved it. She told Memphis Magazine, “I’ve always been a lover of barbecue, but I didn’t understand the love for it until I started dating my husband…”
6. She’s A Mother
Cooking has definitely been one of the greatest passions in Melissa’s life, but nothing could compare to the love she has for her family. Melissa and her husband, Pete, have one child together; a daughter named Lauren. However, it doesn’t look like Lauren is following in her mother’s cooking footsteps.
7. She Loves The Creative Aspect Of Cooking
One of the things that Melissa enjoys the most about cooking is getting the chance to experiment. Of course, she likes to stick to what she knows when it comes to running her restaurant, but at home, both she and her husband enjoy the process of trying new things in the kitchen.
8. She Used To Be A Paralegal
A career in cooking wasn’t always on Melissa’s radar. After college, she got a job as a paralegal while continuing to work at a local restaurant. She was planning on eventually going to law school. She eventually realized that working a traditional office job just wasn’t for her.
9. She Wants People To Feel Confident About Cooking Barbecue
Cooking can be intimidating, but Melissa hopes that she can help people feel more confident when it comes to making barbecue. During her interview with Memphis Magazine she said, “I want people not to feel intimated about barbecue. I’m a girl and I can do it. It’s easy and it’s fun, whether you are talking about it, cooking it, smelling it, or eating it.”
10. Her Husband Introduced Her To The World Of Barbecue Competitions
Melissa may have never gotten involved in barbecue competitions if it weren’t for her husband. When the couple was dating, Pete took Melissa to a local barbecue competition as a date. She was amazed by what she saw and it didn’t take her long to realize she wanted to give it a shot. Although her first competition turned out to be somewhat of a disaster, she stuck with it and her hard work has really paid off.