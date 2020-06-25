Second chances don’t happen often, but when Melissa King got hers, she made the most of it. Melissa was initially introduced to the world as a cast member on season 12 of Top Chef, but she was eliminated towards the end of the season. She was invited back for season 17, and this time she was able to come out on top. The Los Angeles based chef is now in an elite chef of culinary masters who have been dubbed the Top Chef, and the possibilities are now endless for her career. Melissa’s creative culinary skills and warm personality have made her a fan favorite in more ways than one and her fans are excited to see what’s next on her journey. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Melissa King.
1. She Wants To Use Her Top Chef Winnings For Her Family
Winning Top Chef comes with more than just bragging rights, it also comes with a $250,000 prize. While most people would want to splurge with such a large amount of money, Melissa has other plans for her earnings. Initially, she wanted to use some of the money to take her family on a nice vacation, but since COVID-19 has drastically impacted travel, that plan is out of the window. Still, she says she will use some of the money to treat her loved ones to something nice.
2. She Works With Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods is one of the most well-known grocery chains in the United States, and Melissa is now a part of the team. Melissa, who is passionate about partnership and collaboration, is currently the first chef ambassador for Whole Foods. Thanks to her skills and work ethic, there will like be plenty of other opportunities like this in the future.
3. She Creates Exclusive Content For Her Fans
Melissa has a very strong social media presence and shares a lot of great content on Instagram. However, if you’re looking for something a little more exclusive, Melissa’s got that too. She has accounts on both Patreon and Cameo where she makes exclusive/customized content for an additional fee.
4. She Sells Merch
Melissa is all about building a strong sense of community, and selling merch is a creative way to do that. If you’re a fan of Melissa and her culinary skills, you can now show your support in the form of cool clothing and accessories. On her online store, she sells hats, t-shirts, and additional food related items.
5. She Owns A Company
Cooking may be her main passion, but Melissa is also a devoted entrepreneur. She owns a company that is “focused on culinary experiences and partnerships. I love collaborating. I think that’s my strength and something I just truly enjoy doing, whether it’s collaborating with a dinner party or collaborating on a larger scale with a company and really trying to provide a way to bridge together food and whatever it is that brand represents.”
6. She’s Always Been A Shy Person
If you saw Melissa on Top Chef, shy probably isn’t a word you’d use to describe her, but tshe really is a shy person at heart. She describes herself as being “painfully shy” for the majority of her life. However, she really stepped out of her comfort zone on the show.
7. Her Father Hasn’t Always Been Supportive Of Her Career
Melissa comes from a very traditional Chinese family where children are expected to follow stable career paths. So the fact that Melissa decided to be a chef didn’t exactly sit right with her father. When she appeared on Top Chef for the second time, she was excited to show her father that she made the right choice.
8. She Temporarily Moved To Japan
Life has been very interesting for Melissa since winning the show. She traveled to Japan where she ultimately decided to live for six months. While there, she did some consulting work and opened a restaurant. She adds, ” I created a career where I didn’t need to be at a restaurant again. I focused my attention towards culinary experiences and partnerships, which the restaurant in Tokyo was a part of. ”
9. Top Chef Helped Her Find Herself
Being on Top Chef was about more than just cooking for Melissa. It was also an opportunity for her to learn more about herself as a person. Being on the show helped her get more comfortable with her cooking style and also allowed her to gain the confidence she needed.
10. She Started Cooking In Elementary School
Cooking has been a part of Melissa’s life for almost as long as she can remember. Once she developed an interest, she couldn’t stop. She started cooking when she was just five or six years old by helping her mom in the kitchen. Within just a few short years, she was able to make entire dishes by herself.