90 Day Fiance is known for casting some very interesting people. However, Melyza Zeta might be one of the most ‘normal’ people to ever be featured on the show. The Colombia native is being featured on the show with her American boyfriend, Tim. Despite Tim’s infidelities, Melyza has decided to give him another chance. Even with a cheating scandal on their relationship record, Tim and Melyza could still be one of the most unproblematic couples. They both seem to be on the same page in terms of what they want out of their relationship, and Melyza appears to have a good head on her shoulders. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Melyza Zeta from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
1. She’s Adventurous
Melyza isn’t the kind of person who likes to sit in the house all day. Instead, she prefers to spend time outdoors enjoying the beauty of nature. Luckily, her home country of Colombia has plenty of natural beauty. When the weather is nice, you can catch Melyza exploring, going for a hike, or going hanging out at the beach.
2. She Loves Dogs
If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to have a dog, you know just how special they are. Nothing can compare to the bond between and human and their dog. This is something Melyza knows first hand. She has two cute dogs named Lupe and Nina who she loves to spend time with.
3. She’s Lived In The United States
Melyza is a hard worker who also likes to do things on their own. Several years ago, she moved to the United States to experience living and working in America. She took a job as an au pair and was excited to experience life on her own. It was during her time working as an au pair that she met Tim through a mutual friend.
4. She’s Not Very Active On Social Media
Reality TV and social media often go hand in hand. Many reality TV stars use social media as a way to build their brand and keep their fans engaged. However, Melyza doesn’t seem to have any interest in doing either one of those things. Her Instagram profile has just over 1,000 followers and she doesn’t post on it regularly. In fact, she has only posted four times in 2020.
5. She And Tim Are Likely Still Together
If you’ve been following Tim and Melyza’s relationship on The Other Way, you’re probably well aware that weren’t really in the best place before time moved to Colombia. However, they both seemed committed to trying to work things out, and it looks like they may have done just that. While neither one of them has explicitly revealed their current relationship status, just a few weeks ago Tim posted that he and Melyza were both excited that they were being featured on the show and he tagged her in the post.
6. She Has A Close Relationship With Her Mom
Melyza is a very family oriented person and she has an especially close relationship with her mother. She even told her mother about Tim’s cheating. Not only is Tim going to have to win Melyza’s trust back, but he’s also going to have to work hard to get back on her mom’s good side.
7. She Was Planning On Moving To America For Tim
Unlike some of the other couples on the show, Tim and Melyza have been together for years. Originally, the plan was for her to move to Texas to be with Tim. However, things abruptly changed after Melyza found out Tim cheated on her. Instead, Tim chose to move to Colombia to show Melyza how serious he was about fixing their relationship.
8. She’s A Private Person
We still haven’t gotten to see much of Melyza on The Other Way, but it’s already clear that she likes to stick to herself and she isn’t the type to overshare. That also goes hand in hand with the fact that she rarely posts on social media. Hopefully we’ll get to learn more about Melyza throughout the season, but she likely won’t reveal many personal details.
9. She’s A Game Of Thrones Fan
For 8 years, Game of Thrones was one of the most popular shows on TV. It was so popular that even people who have never seen an episode can probably name at least one character. Melyza is a big Game of Thrones fan. In an old picture on her Instagram account, she shared a photo of the the book with a caption that simply said, “#obsessed”.
10. She’s A Rihanna Fan
Rihanna is one of the most popular celebrities in the world and Melyza is a huge fan. She even attended a show for Rihanna’s Diamond World Tour at the Pepsi Center in 2013. Like many other fans, Melyza is probably waiting anxiously for Rihanna to drop some new music.