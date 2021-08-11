Memorable Scenes from Iconic Sci-Fi Movies Recreated in Claymation for DUST

There are a lot of sci-fi moments that people hold as the most important in cinematic history, but it might be that Dust is only taking some of the most iconic that people tend to remember on a regular basis and putting them into claymation. Or maybe they plan to keep going until they have as many scenes as they can get. Whatever the case, the claymation in the videos below is pretty cool since it captures the moments that people remember most and in a way that is kind of interesting to watch since pretty much everything looks entirely different when using a different method to film it with. But one does need to remember that the time it takes to film just a few seconds of a claymation movie takes a lot longer to create when working in this style since each little movement has to be accounted for since in a live-action movie people are able to move independently of the filmmaker, in a claymation movie, obviously, every little tic and movement needs to be shaped, shot, then changed just a little bit to indicate smooth, uninterrupted movement. Imagine working all day and only getting a couple of minutes of footage.
It’s getting to the point that a lot of these moments aren’t bound to be as easy to understand since they’re slowly but surely getting buried in the past where people have to actively search for them. But a lot of us in our late 30s and up will know exactly what we’re looking at with this movie. Even the movie buffs that are younger will understand that they’re looking at one of Stanley Kubrick’s most well-known creations since there haven’t been a lot of movies like this in the years that have followed. Well, maybe I should say that there haven’t been a lot of successful attempts to recreate this moment in the years since its time on the big screen.
This scene blew a lot of peoples’ minds back when The Matrix first came out. The Matrix was one of those movies people couldn’t help but be impressed by since it brought forth a new kind of technology that was hard to top and managed to inspire quite a few people when it came to the movies that came after. Eventually though this type of scene became more of a parody and less of a marvel since it was used in every other movie that came to the big screen after this. The thing is that something that is new and impressive like this is bound to be overused since everyone wants to claim that they took it and made it better.
The fun part of this scene is that the actors knew it was coming, but they didn’t know how much blood was going to be pumping out at them that quickly and with that much force. So to be fair, their reactions are pretty real since the whole crimson explosion wasn’t what they’d been ready for. Just imagine trying to make a fully-grown xenomorph looming in for the kill, that might take a while.
The funny thing about this scene is that for so long, Kirk was the wily captain that could rarely be outsmarted for long, and the moment that someone got one over on him the first reaction he had was to throw a tantrum since that’s basically what this is. But it’s okay really, according to many fans, since he managed to get back to outsmart Khan and finally end him once and for all. That’s what you might call overkill.
Honestly, a lot of people tend to think that this scene could have been left out of Terminator 2 and it would have been just fine. It’s kind of hard to figure why James Cameron would leave things on such a sappy note as this when the first movie was filled with so much uncertainty from start to finish. But it happened and we can’t really do much more than ignore it so oh well. The whole ‘make the terminator feel more human’ angle was kind of corny back then and it’s not much better now. In fact, the Terminator franchise has been through the grinder over the past decade since nothing good has come of it since the second movie.
It’s amazing to think of how many hours, days, weeks, even months it might take to recreate one of these movies in its entirety, but seeing just a couple of scenes here and there is actually pretty cool. Appreciating how long it took for each scene is pretty easy after taking one art class in which a person might have to shape a block of clay into something resembling art. Imagine having to do that over and over just to create a few scenes that will be over in seconds.