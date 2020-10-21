Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Memphis Garrett

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Memphis Garrett

51 seconds ago

Memphis Garrett made his reality TV appearance in 2008 when he was cast as a House Guest for the 10th season of Big Brother. After coming in second place, Memphis solidified his place in Big Brother history and he recently made a comeback for the show’s all-star season. Early on in the season, he rubbed a lot of viewers the wrong way when he seemingly made fun of fellow House Guest, Ian Terry, and about his autism. After things blew over, Memphis seemed to be playing the game well, so he was caught completely off guard when he was sent home. Although his time on Big Brother has come to an end yet again, he has earned himself another place in Big Brother history. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Memphis Garrett.

1. He Came From Humble Beginnings

Memphis has called Florida home for the last several years, however, that isn’t where he is originally from. Some sources have reported that Memphis is from Denver, Colorado while others have reported that he is from Kentucky. When Memphis was a kid, his mom worked as a waitress and he spent lots of time with her at work.

2. He’s An FSU Alum

Memphis attended Florida State University in Tallahassee where he earned a degree in event management. Although his days as a Gator may be far behind him at this point, he continues to be a huge fan of the Florida State football team. After college, he moved to Los Angeles where he worked as a bar ender.

3. He’s A Father

A lot has changed in the years since Memphis made his first appearance on Big Brother, one of those changes is that he became a father. He has one son, River Waylon Garrett, who he had with his ex-wife, Ashley. Memphis takes great pride in being a father and he loves spending as much time with his son as he possibly can.

4. He Loves The Outdoors

One of the best things about living in the Fort Lauderdale area is the fact that the weather is beautiful all year long. Memphis loves to take advantage of the south Florida sun whenever he gets the chance. He enjoys doing all sorts of outdoor activities including swimming, fishing, and playing golf.

5. His Comments About Ian Terry Came Back To Bite Him

Big Brother fans who heard Memphis’ comments about Ian Terry on the show’s live stream weren’t really feeling the remarks he made. It didn’t take long for people to spring into action. Dozens of Big Brother viewers took to the internet and leave negative reviews on his restaurants.

6. He’s An Avid Traveler

Life in Fort Lauderdale has been good to Memphis but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to explore other places. He is a frequent traveler who loves to experience new things and learn about different cultures. He has gotten the chance to visit many countries including Mexico, France, and Italy.

7. He Has No Hard Feelings About Being Voted Off The Show

Memphis may have been surprised at the decision to send him home, but he isn’t too bent out of shape about it. During an interview he said, “There’s no hard feelings..It’s all good. I had a game plan. I wanted to stick to it. If the cards fell in my direction, I thought it was a good choice. I feel very fortunate to come back.”

8. He Was Accused Of Being Racist

Memphis’ comments about Ian Terry aren’t the only ones that had viewers looking at him sideways. In another live feed, Garrett was accused of using the n-word when referring to Black housemate, David Alexander. Many viewers demanded that Memphis be removed from the show, however, CBS says that he didn’t actually use the n-word.

9. His Father Passed Away When Memphis Was Young

Things in life haven’t always been easy for Memphis. When he was a teenager, he suffered a very tragic loss when his father passed away. His mother raised him on her own and two developed a very close relationship. Memphis will always consider her to be one of his greatest role models.

10. Big Brother Is His Only TV Experience

These days it’s become more and more common for people to make a career out of being on reality TV, but Memphis doesn’t have any interest in reality TV. Instead, he’s enjoying the life he’s built for himself away from the cameras. Big Brother remains the only reality show he’s been a cast member of and it will probably stay that way.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Frog Brothers from Lost Boys are Coming back This Halloween
Everything We Know about Shameless Season 11 So Far
Check Out The Trailer for National Geographic Series “Meet The Chimps”
A Fried Green Tomatoes TV Show is Coming to NBC with Reba McEntire
Cinematographer Andrey Nikolaev Breaks Down Crypt TV’s “Water’s Edge and Aigel’s “You’re Born”
Why We’ll Be Checking Out the Movie “Mortal”
Animated Wizard of Oz Told from Toto Point of View in Development
Trial of the Chicago 7 Actor Used a Fart Machine on Set
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Memphis Garrett
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mariela Pepin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kenny Braasch
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elizabeth Tan
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test