2021 is a year that will probably always be etched in Meng’er Zhang’s memory. Seemingly out of nowhere, she was thrust into the spotlight when she earned the role of Xialing in the movie 2021 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The film marks her first movie role and it’s the perfect way to make an entrance to the entertainment industry. Now that she is officially part of the Marvel Comic Universe, she has inherited a massive built-in fan base. Although she may have felt some pressure to live up to everyone’s expectations, Meng’er never let anyone see her sweat. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Meng’er Zhang.
1. Her Mom Is An Actress
From an early age, Meng’er knew that she wanted to become an actress. This was largely due to the fact that she wanted to be like her mother who is also an actress. Even though Meng’er has plenty of natural talent, she also underwent a formal acting education. She studied at the East 15 Acting School in England and the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts.
2. She’s Married
Getting cast in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings was a great opportunity for Meng’er in more ways than one. Not only was it great for her career, but it also brought her to the love of her life. Meng’er met Yung Lee while on set and the couple tied the knot in May of 2021.
3. She Likes To Travel
Meng’er has an adventurous side and traveling is one of her favorite ways to let it show. She has gotten the opportunity to visit places all over the world including France and Australia. As her career continues to blossom, she will probably be visiting lots of other places.
4. She Saw The Casting Call For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings In A Group Chat
Most people’s group chats are nothing more than jokes and memes, but one of Meng’er’s actually led her to the opportunity of a lifetime. Meng’er told The Hollywood Reporter,
“I didn’t know I was auditioning for a Marvel film. I saw that audition call in a group chat and it said they needed a girl who could speak Chinese and English, so I thought, “I can do that.” I sent my self-tape and I got a callback. They flew me to do a screentest with Simu and that’s when I found out I was auditioning for Shang-Chi.”
5. She Loves Fashion
For some people, clothes are nothing more than a necessity, but that’s not how Meng’er feels. Meng’er is really into fashion and she knows exactly how to pull a look together. No matter what the occasion is, Meng’er is always going to show up and show out. There’s a chance that we may even see her do some modeling one day.
6. She Really Threw Some Punches While Filming
Movies like Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings require lots of training and stunt work, and Meng’er put in a lot of time to prepare. During filming, however, she made a minor mistake and really punched her co-star, Simu Liu, in the face during a scene. While talking to 8 Days, she jokingly said, “It was an accident but, to be honest… it felt good.”
7. She Likes To Take Pictures
Fashion isn’t the only thing that Meng’er has a good eye for. She’s also got some photography skills. A photo on Meng’er’s Instagram profile shows a photo of her holding a 35mm camera. Her love for taking pictures goes hand-in-hand with her love of traveling.
8. She’s A Singer
Acting is definitely Meng’er’s main focus, but apparently, it’s not the only thing she’s good at. In 2009, she was part of a Chinese competition show called Super Girl. She made it all the way to the top 20 but decided to withdraw. It doesn’t appear that she has plans to pursue a career in music.
9. She Would Love To Play Xialing Again
One of the cool things about playing a character in the MCU is that there could be chances to reprise the role in the future. Although there’s no word on whether Meng’er will ever get to play Xialing again, she’s hoping the opportunity eventually presents itself.
10. She Loves Disneyland
Thanks to her role in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Meng’er got the chance to visit Disneyland several times. In fact, she went three times in just one month. She enjoyed herself during each visit and told Disney that she could visit the park every day.