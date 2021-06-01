One of the coolest things about the world of game shows is that the possibilities are truly limitless. Just when you think there’s nothing else that can be done, boom, here comes a network with something new. That’s exactly what happened in 2019 when Fox debuted a new game show called Mental Samurai. Hosted by Rob Lowe, the game show puts people’s minds through the ultimate obstacle course. The show is fun and challenging and it breaks away from the traditional format that most of us have grown accustomed to. On top of that, as with other game shows, Mental Samurai is also fun for viewers at home. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mental Samurai.
1. Rob Lowe Is Also A Producer
Rob Lowe has been known as the face of Mental Samurai since the show permiered, but that isn’t the only role he plays. Lowe is also the show’s producer. Although he is most well known for his acting, Lowe has also produced several other shows in the past including 9-1-1: Lone Star.
2. Season Two Was Filmed Outside Of The United States
The first season of Mental Samurai was filmed at Warner Brother Studios in Burbank, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some changes had to be made to the production process in order for the show to continue. The second season of the show was filmed in Portugal.
3. The Show Did Casting Calls Online
Have you ever wondered how people get chosen to compete on game shows? In the case of Mental Samurai, the answer is easier than most people realize. Apparently, people interested in being on the show could sign up through an online casting call. The only requirements mentioned on the posting are that applicants be between the ages of 18 and 80.
4. Gameplay Was Changed For Season Two
If you’ve been watching Mental Samurai since season one, you’ve probably noticed some very distinct differences in the second season. Several gameplay changes were made. For example, during season one, contestants had to answer 12 questions correctly in order to move to the next round. In season two, contestants compete head to head to see who can answer the most questions correctly within five minutes.
5. There’s A Cash Prize
Let’s face it, the prize is always the best part of a game show. This is true for viewers and contestants. The good news is that Mental Samurai has a pretty sweet prize. Contestants earn $500 for every question they answer correctly, and they can keep this money even if they don’t make it all the way to the end. The grand prize for the show is $100,000.
6. Season Two Was Supposed To Air In 2020
After a successful first season, there were a lot of people who were excited to see more of Mental Samurai. Unfortunately, they had to wait a long longer than they anticipated. The second season of the show was set to premiere in April of 2020, but it was pushed back to May 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
7. There Are Versions Of The Show In Other Countries
The United States isn’t the only place where Mental Samurai airs. In fact, it’s already what many people would consider a worldwide success. The show currently has versions in three other countries: Portugal, Finland, and the Arab World. In 2022, the series will also introduce versions in Chile and Colombia.
8. The Show Has An Official Instagram Page
If you’re the kind of person who likes to stay up to date on your favorite shows in between seasons and episodes, you’ll be happy to know that Mental Samurai has its own Instagram page. In addition to posting content related to the episodes, the page also shares fun brain teasers and other content.
9. The Show Can Be Streamed On Hulu
Long gone are the days when you need to structure your entire schedule around a show that you want to watch. Thanks to streaming services, it’s possible to watch your favorite shows whenever you want. In addition to watching the show when it airs on Fox, people can also catch up on episodes on Hulu.
10. It’s Unclear If There Will Be A Third Season
Now that Mental Samurai is off to a great start for season two, lots of fans are already hoping for a third season. At this point, there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding the show coming back for a third season, but as long as the ratings stay up there’s no reason to believe that it won’t be renewed.