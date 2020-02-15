10 Things You Didn’t Know About Meredith Eaton

Meredith Eaton is an American actress who is best known for her role as Emily Resnick on the television series “Family Law.” She is a unique individual who is just 4 feet tall because of a condition called dwarfism. This has not stopped her from pursuing a lucrative career as a professional actress. To learn more about her we looked into her history and career. We made some really great discoveries that we’d like to share with her fans, and here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Meredith Eaton.
1. Meredith is a trailblazer
Ms. Eaton made history when she snagged the role of Emily Resnick. This is a regular role in a prime time series, and it is the first time in history that a woman with dwarfism has accomplished this feat. She is cutting a swath for others who will come behind her by setting this precedent. She has shown the world that amazing talent comes in all shapes and sizes. In addition, she secured the lead role in the TV series “MacGyver” as Matilda Webber, and she also secured a recurring role on “Boston Legal.”
2. She’s a native of Long Island
Meredith was born on August 26, 1974. This makes her 45 years old. The city of her birth is Long Island, New York. This makes her a native New Yorker. Her mother was a clinical social worker and her father was an administrative law judge. She was born into a family of educated professionals which inspired her to pursue higher education.
3. She has a solid education
After graduating from high school, Meredith enrolled in classes at Hofstra University which is located in Hempstead, New York. While there she was active as a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. She earned her degree in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in theater in 1996. She also earned the distinction of being named the Hofstra University Alumnus of the Month in June of 2007.
4. Eaton has an impressive background in psychology
Eaton continued her education at the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies, a division of Adelphi University. She had made her decision to become an actress but she wanted to have a better grasp on character dynamics in order to better understand the characters she would portray. While at the school she earned a perfect 4.0-grade point average and she earned a master’s degree in clinical psychology from the school. This is true dedication and her advanced graduate studies helped her to be a better actress.
5. She has had her share of tragedies
Edith was married to her first husband Michael Gilden in 2001. The couple remained married until 2006 when tragically, he committed suicide. This was a very difficult time in Meredith’s life, but she moved on and continued living her life. Two years later she married a professional photographer named Brian Gordon. They have a daughter together.
6. She hasn’t always been an actress
Meredith Eaton is qualified to work in the mental health profession as well as being a professional actress. She is diverse in her talents and in the credentials that she has earned. She followed in her mother’s footsteps to a degree by earning her master’s degree in clinical psychology. With this degree in hand, she did work for a significant period of time in the field. She has worked as a psychotherapist. She was employed at a psychiatric hospital working with patients who suffered from mental illness.
7. She launched her acting career in 2001
Meredith began professional acting in 2001. Her first role was a small part playing Kate in an episode of the television series “Dharma & Greg,” but it was a start. This was followed by a part in the TV series “NYPD Blue.” The same year she landed a recurring role in the TV series “Family Law” as Emily Resnick” from 2001 to 2002. She also appeared in the film “Unconditional Love” in the part of Maudey.
8. Her acting career took a lull then picked up steam
After her role as Emily, Eaton appeared in the TV movie “Mr. Ambassador” in 2003. There was a gap of about three years before her next role in the television series “House.” The same year she landed a recurring role on “Boston Legal” as Bethany Horowitz,” through 2008. In 2007 she appeared in “Without a Trace,” and as a guest in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in 2008.
9. The gaps closed in her acting gigs and she’s been busy ever since
Meredith only had one major gap in her acting career. In 2009 she appeared in the film “Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach” as Mrs. Tuttle. She was cast in the role of Carol Wilson in the TV series “NCIS” from 2009 to 2013. Eaton played a woman on “Paranormal Activity 3” in 2011 and was an uncredited voice in the film “Fun Size” in 2012. She played a Hospital nurse in “Paranoia” in 2013, and in 2014 her plate ws full. She played the role of Covena in “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones,” Claire Clovis in the TV movie “Turks & Caicos,” a receptionist in “Veronica Mars,” and in an episode of “NCIS New Orleans.” Meredith was cast in a recurring role in the TV series Battle Creek in 2015, and she landed the role of Matty Webber in “MacGyver” from 2017 to current. She has a total of 21 credits in her professional acting portfolio
10. Meredith Eaton is an inspiration for everyone
Meredith Eaton is a smart and well-educated woman who has had some obstacles to overcome in her life. She has had her ups and downs like most of us but there were two significant life circumstances that she had to deal with on top of everyday things. She was born with dwarfism, but she didn’t allow this to keep her from pursuing her passions in life. The suicide of her first husband was a traumatic experience, but she moved on with her life and continued showing us all that no matter what life throws at you, it’s possible to move forward and find true happiness and fulfillment.