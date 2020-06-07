Sister Wives fans everywhere are very familiar with the name Meri Brown. However, if you aren’t familiar with the show, you may be a little more fuzzy on the details of who she is. Throughout the years, viewers have watched as Meri raised her daughter and dealt with the stress and judgement that comes from being part of a plural family. In recent years, however, it became clear that Meri was losing interest in the unique family dynamic she once loved. As the first wife in a family that now includes 3 others, Meri has endured a lot of ups and downs throughout the years. As she enters a new and uncertain phase of her life, many of her fans are wondering what she will do next. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Meri Brown.
1. She Was Catfished
In 2015, Meri Brown found herself in the middle of a catfishing situation that even Nev Schulman would’ve found bizarre. Apparently, Meri began communicating with a man named Sam who she met through Twitter. However, all of her attempts to meet Sam resulted in some weird situation which prevented them from coming face to face. Sam eventually arranged for Meri to meet his friend, ‘Lindsay’. What Meri didn’t know, though, was that Lindsay was actually a woman named Jackie Overton, and that Overton was actually Sam. Meri claims that she and Sam’s relationship was never romantic, but it does seem a bit strange that she would want to meet a strange man from the internet for any other reason.
2. Her Brother Was Married To One Of Her Sister Wives
Just when you thought things in the Brown family couldn’t get any more complicated, they do. Apparently, Meri’s brother, Adam, was married Janelle before Janelle married Kody. Yup, let that sink in. According to Cheat Sheet, Janelle and Adam were married from 1988 to 1990 and never had any children together.
3. She’s A Best Selling Author
If you’ve ever wanted to know more intimate details about the Brown’s life than what’s offered on the show, the book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage is a must read. The book was written by Kody and all three of his wives and became a New York Times bestseller.
4. She Suffered A Devastating Miscarriage
If you’ve ever watched the show, you may have noticed that Meri is the only one of Kody’s wives who only has one child. However, it was never Meri’s intention to stop at one. She struggled with fertility issues over the years, and suffered a tragic miscarriage in 2008.
5. She And Kody Are Divorced
Since being married to more than one person is against the law, lots of people are confused about the concept of a sister wife can even exist. The workaround is simple, only one of the women is actually legal married to Kody. Since Meri was his first wife, she used to be that person. However, the couple divorced in 2018 so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship.
6. She Lost Her Job Because Of The Show
When Sister Wives debuted in 2010, some may remember that Meri was a working mom who had a career in the mental health field. However, that quickly changed once the show took off and Meri was let go from her job. In an interview in 2010, Meri said, “They felt that they needed to protect the company, I think. It actually makes me really sad because I loved my job. It breaks my heart, definitely. … But I understand where they’re coming from.”
7. She’s An Entrepreneur
Meri isn’t just a wife and a mom, she’s also a businesswoman. She has embarked on several business ventures throughout the years, including a bed and breakfast that she owns with her mother. She is also an independent seller for for the LulaRoe Fashion brand. Since it looks like Meri’s time as a sister wife will be coming to an end soon, it’s great that she’s already set up some business opportunities for herself.
8. She’s Been On A Weight Loss Journey
Over the last couple of years, viewers have probably noticed that Meri has been doing her own thing more and more. She genuinely seems less interested in what the family has going on. Now that her daughter no longer lives at home she feels less of a connection to the other wives and kids. One of the things Meri has been focusing on as of late is her health. She has started a weight loss journey and she’s already looking thinner.
9. She Has An Impressive Social Media Following
When the show started, social media wasn’t anywhere near as big as it is today. Now, in addition to being a reality TV star, she’s also a social media star. She has a huge following on Instagram that includes 424,000 people. Her Twitter presence isn’t too shabby either with over 175,000 followers.
10. She Likes To Travel
Being in a big family makes trips incredibly difficult, so Meri Brown hasn’t been able to do much traveling over the years. However, now that she’s getting her groove back, traveling seems to be one of her top priorities. Although she hasn’t been too specific on the details of her trips, it’s clear that she’s on the go and loving it.