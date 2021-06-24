10 Things You Didn’t Know about Merrick Hanna

Merrick Hanna was only 12 when the world fell in love with him. He competed on the twelfth season of “America’s Got Talent,” and he blew everyone away with his sheer talent and his ability to dance and perform. He is adorable, and he’s managed to change his life over the course of one audition. It’s been a lovely situation for him, and we cannot wait to see what he continues to do with his life. Here’s everything you need to know about the talented preteen who went for it.
1. He is a California Boy
Merrick Hanna was born and raised in California. He’s from the southern part of the state. He lives with his family in Encinitas. He grew up there watching the show on which he made his famous debut, and it was a big deal for him. He’s still young, too. He’s only 16 now. He was born on March 22, 2005.
2. He is an Actor
Now that he is a famous guy, he’s also taken on some acting roles. He’s a stage actor who took part in a few adaptations of famous works that the world loves. He was part of some Shakespeare work. He performed in “Much Ado About Nothing,” as well as “A Winter’s Tale,” and he was quite good.
3. He is a Model
When he’s not acting or performing, he also models. He’s modeled for some big companies, too. He’s been part of ad campaigns for H&M as well as GAP Kids and more. He also did some work for Honda, though he’s still quite young. He’s done it all, it seems, and he’s quite good at all of it.
4. He is a Big Brother
On a personal note, he’s got a close family. He and his younger brother live with his mom and dad. His mom is Aletha, his father is Shawn, and his brother is Sagan. They are a close family, and we get the feeling that Merrick is the kind of kid who takes on his big brother responsibilities well.
5. He Was On Another Famous Show
Merrick Hanna is talented, there is no question about that. He is so talented that he caught the attention of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres – in her pre-controversial days – and she invited him onto her show to perform. She loves him. Fans love him. Who does not love him?
6. He’s Insta Famous
One thing about being on reality television is that you become quite famous. He did just that, and now he has millions of followers online. His Instagram account has him at major influencer status. That’s something that happens when you can achieve the goal of gaining more than 1 million followers at a time. He even has a blue check mark by his name.
7. He is Very Close to his Family
He and his dad are close, but he is close to his entire family. They have supported him and been there for him throughout his life, and they encourage him to do what he needs to do in a manner that allows him to do it well. They are his biggest fans, and he is theirs.
8. He’s a Dancer
He might be a lot of things, but a dancer is the first and foremost love in his life. He is talented, and he is someone who has a lot to offer. His videos and his dances are so good, and you should check them out if you have not already.
9. He is Very Private
Of course, he should be. He is only a child. He is 16, which means that he should not be sharing too much about his life, and he is not. We have a feeling his parents and his family do a good job of helping him maintain a bit of his own privacy, which is necessary for a child his age. Being 16 and on the internet with millions of follower is dangerous territory if you are not handling things well. It can have an effect on almost everything you do in life, and maintaining a bit of privacy is a refuge for many.
10. He is Only Getting Started
It’s been four years since he was on television, and he’s just getting started. He’s managed to make the world fall in love with him, but his talent is going to take him places. He’s still a child, but imagine how much more he will accomplish before he becomes an adult. He’s a kid everyone should keep an eye on.