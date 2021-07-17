Meteorologist Hilariously Loses It During Graphics Glitch

Over the years people have learned that a lot can happen when it comes to the news, and especially to weather reports since if anything so much as crosses the camera at the wrong moment it can make thing as little awkward. But this strange glitch that multiplied the image of a meteorologist during as she was trying to give her report was pretty funny. Her reaction to it wasn’t horrible at least, she didn’t throw a tantrum or even get bent out of shape. She couldn’t stop laughing, that much was for sure, but it was kind of funny to see a procession of identical women making their way across the screen in sync as they did. The types of bloopers that can be seen online when it comes to various news channels are pretty funny since some people react in ways that are hilarious and others react in a way that make them appear kind of foolish as they throw childish tantrums when something goes wrong. That’s why watching someone get giggly like this is a nice switch since there’s no explanation at that moment as to what really happened or why. Obviously it was a bit of a technical glitch that has an explanation that could probably get pretty technical, but wasn’t fully explained this time around. It’s fair to say that a lot of people don’t tend to experience this effect without a lot of alcohol in their system or something even stronger affecting their senses. Quite a few people might think of something like this as a bad acid trip, but without going into detail about the camera malfunction that must have caused this, it is kind of funny since it does break up the monotony.
Not only is this kind of funny, but it shows someone that might actually like what she does if she’s able to take it with this kind of good humor. There are likely times that she and the rest of her coworkers might not want to be there, but reactions such as this make it kind of obvious that she’s not having a bad time of it right then. That’s what a lot of people might want to have but a lot of folks miss out on, a job where they can laugh and simply enjoy themselves whether everything goes right or they slip up every now and then, or a technical glitch comes along and makes the job a little more difficult for a matter of minutes or so. Thankfully it does sound as though the glitch was corrected and things were able to get back to normal, but this is one of the more interesting glitches that a lot of people have ever seen since it almost felt planned, even though it wasn’t. The fact that the woman’s coworkers shared a good laugh with her and even suggested leading her chain of images across the screen was pretty amusing since it’s likely that they wanted to get on with the broadcast but it’s also likely that they found it pretty funny as well. Really, how could you not?
There was a time when a lot of newsrooms were serious, stodgy places according to those that watched, but it’s interesting now to think of what kind of goofs and gaffes might have happened back in the day that we didn’t always get to see. How people react to such things is pretty varied since some folks might want to move forward as quickly as possible and hope that people still thought that the news was serious business. Others might have laughed right along with this faux pas and interjected their own sense of humor into it. The news is just as diverse as anything when it comes to the reactions of those on screen, especially since some folks can find humor in just about anything and others wouldn’t be able to laugh if someone tried to drag it out of them with a team of wild horses. This news crew didn’t have trouble getting into it as they enjoyed the laughter and the ability to realize that something strange had just happened. They opted to roll with it and that was probably the right response since becoming too stiff and uptight about such moments is kind of awkward when one really thinks about it. Laughter in this case was a reaction that might have gone on for a little longer than it should have, but it was still the right reaction since it was pretty funny. Sometimes you’ve got t obe able to laugh certain situations away in order to get past them and appreciate when things go right. It’s a tough lesson for a lot of people to learn, but laughing can do wonders, especially when one is laughing at something that is actually funny.