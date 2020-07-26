10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mia Hayward

Unless you’re an avid social media follower, you might not know the name Mia Hayward. She’s a social media star who wants to make sure that the world knows everything she’s up to, how she’s doing it, and what her life is like on the social media network. There’s very little she does not share with her fans and followers, and she’s got a huge following to share her life with. She’s one of the most popular social media networking stars at the moment, so people want to know more about her. Here you go.
1. She’s In Hype House
She’s a TikTok star in the middle of the Hype House. As many times as we bring you information about houses like this, though, we still don’t know much about them. They seem to be houses that have something going for them in which people get together, create content, and they work to make their lives more interesting, but we still don’t really get it.
2. She’s Rumored to be Dating a Hype House Founder
She’s rumored to be dating a man by the name of Thomas Petrou, who is one of the founders of Hype House. They don’t really address their relationship status directly, though. They often talk about how they are just two good friends who live together and spend time together, but there is no definition to what they are. Of course, they are masters at getting people to come back to read more.
3. She’s Young
Mia Hayward is still really young. She was born on July 28, 2020, so she’s just about to celebrate her 20th birthday. She’s been in her teen years throughout the rise of her internet fame, and this will be her first year as a real adult dealing with things and moving on in her life. This is pretty big stuff.
4. She’s a SoCal Girl
She was born and raised in San Diego, and she had a good life there. Living close to the ocean in one of the most beautiful states in the world, she was able to have a fun childhood. She used her childhood interests in some of her videos, such as dancing and lip syncing, and people just love that.
5. She’s Going to be A Model
When she ‘grows up,’ she is going to be a model. It’s her career aspiration, and using her social media status to help her get there is a smart decision. She has a huge following, and that’s something people love about her. She’s going to make it big in whatever it is she decides to do, but using her social media skills to help her get there is a good decision.
6. She’s Very Open on Twitter
If there is one thing that you can see from her Twitter account, it’s that she literally does not feel that anything is off limits when it comes to sharing her thoughts. She tells us when she’s hungry, what she wants, how she’s feeling, she talks about her menstrual cycle, she talks about her friendships, she posts random things like what her name is. It’s a strange account.
7. She’s Not an Only Child
But, she is the only girl. She’s one of three kids who grew up with her parents in San Diego, and she’s got to brothers. We don’t know if they are older or younger, one of each, whatever. She does not share much about her family, which is always surprising considering how much she shares about every other aspect of her life.
8. She’s Good at Bringing People Back for More
She’s not saying much about her relationship with Thomas, but she’s also not trying to take down the rumors. She posts a lot of photos of herself in his bedroom in the Hype House, and she also shares a lot of photos of them together in other aspects of the house, such as on the pool deck, in the pool close together watching the sunset. She’s fueling the rumors, and we totally understand why. Followers, clicks, and likes are big payouts for many social media stars.
9. She’s Got a Lot of Followers
She currently has more than a half-million followers on her Instagram feed and a lot more on her other social channels. She uses her Instagram feed to primarily share photos of herself modeling and looking to book herself a career in that industry. But, she doesn’t say much about herself in her bio and in her captions.
10. She Collaborates
She’s been known to appear on social channels belonging to her social media friends. She’s been associated with people like Alex Warren and Rylan Storms. She’s someone who knows that she has to work with others to ensure that she’s able to get the most exposure.