Miami Vice Spawned the Career of a Huge List of Big Names

When one really looks back at old shows and starts to pay attention it’s possible to see just how many guest stars were seen on the show. Some of them might have been old actors whose glory days were well behind them, but some were those that had yet to really make a big breakthrough or were just getting started with their own careers. Miami Vice was one of those shows that managed to pack in a lot of stars that were either on their way up or hadn’t really been given their big start yet. Those that were fans of the show can probably remember a few of them, but it’s likely that no one will be able to remember all of them since there’s quite a list of talent that ran through the show back in the day. A lot of shows did this at one point since bringing guest stars, whether they were up and comers or older stars, lent the show a bit of class at times and made it possible for a lot of stars to get the kind of exposure they needed in order to keep their careers alive or on the rise.
Here are just a few stars that showed up on Miami Vice back in the day.
5. Bruce Willis
For a while, a lot of people didn’t know that much about Bruce Willis since it felt as though his career wasn’t doing much. Then he started showing up in movies, became an action star, and everything kind of took off in a big way. But to think of him as someone that didn’t have much of a fanbase back then is kind of hard to do since now he’s the kind of guy that’s known by just about everyone. But there was a time when Don Johnson was an even bigger star than Willis since this was his show after all and anyone that stepped on it was either a costar or a guest and wasn’t meant to stand out as much.
4. Chris Rock
Remembering Chris when he was younger is kind of amazing since he was a gangly guy with huge teeth that a lot of people didn’t really think much about. His time in New Jack City was kind of awkward since he was a decent actor but he hadn’t really done much that people were willing to talk about just yet. After a while though his star began to rise quickly and without stopping for air since he became one of the most sought-after comedians in the world, which he still is at this point since he’s one of the funniest guys on the scene no matter where you go. But back in the day he just looked kind of goofy.
3. Liam Neeson
It’s kind of hard to equate the rugged, craggy-faced Liam Neeson with his younger self, isn’t it? He looked absolutely fresh-faced back in the day and not nearly as dangerous as some of his characters have appeared in recent years. But that’s what age and experience can do to a person as they go through life taking on action roles. He’s come a long way since these days and despite stating that he’s done with action movies he’s gone back to it, which is what a lot of people wanted to see in the first place. But seeing him as a younger man, that’s still enough to remind people that time has passed.
2. Julia Roberts
Some people might be amazed that there was ever a time when she wasn’t insanely famous, but there was a day when someone might have said her name and people might have said ‘who?’. Nowadays people might look at you funny if knowledge of who Julia Roberts is and what she’s done isn’t a part of your common knowledge. But like it or not, there are some people that don’t know and don’t care to know since the fact is that a lot of people have had their chance when it comes to fame, and hers, no matter what anyone thinks, has hit legendary status, but she’s still less of a big deal than she used to be.
1. Ed O’Neill
It’s a little surprising to see where Ed has shown up in the past since one has to remember that he didn’t come to acting until later in life when he had a bit of experience of the world beyond acting. But of course, the best role that he became known for was Al Bundy. His own show, Married…With Children actually featured a few guest stars that would go on to find fame later on in life as well, which is kind of funny when you really think about it.
Every actor has to start somewhere or get their exposure any way they can get it.