Michael Cimino is relatively new to the world of acting, but he’s already got hit big break. The handsome young actor is the star of the new Netflix series Love, Victor. The show, which picks up where the film, Love, Simon, left off tells the story of a high school student who is struggling to come to terms with his sexuality while also dealing with the challenges of being the new kid at school. Cimino’s portrayal of Victor is already getting rave reviews and it’s clear that this kid has some serious skills. As the show’s popularity starts to rise, Cimino’s fame will likely do the same. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Cimino.
1. He’s A Musician
Michael is a man of many talents. Although acting is his main focus, Michael is also a talented musician who can sing and play the guitar. He often shares videos of himself singing cover songs. He hasn’t mentioned whether or not he has any plans to pursue music on a serious level.
2. He Isn’t Gay
Even though Michael’s character in Love, Victor is gay, Michael isn’t in real life. However, he has lots of respect for the LGBT community and considers himself an ally. Michael saw the role as an opportunity to help give a voice to teens who may be trying to come to terms with their sexuality. Michael says, “I was really drawn to the role because my cousin’s gay and I really wanted to kind of be that voice he didn’t have, and for the other kids who are or were in his position,” he said. “That was a really big driving force for me, as well as I have a lot of friends that are gay.”
3. He Has Some Similarities With His Character
Even though Michael isn’t gay, he can relate to Victor in other ways. In fact, most people can. As the new kid and school, Victor is really worried about fitting in and he spends a lot of time pretending to be someone else for the sake of his reputation. Michael says this is something he can definitely relate to on a personal life.
4. He Watched Love, Simon Nearly 20 Times
In order to prepare for the role, Michael spent a lot of time studying the movie, Love, Simon. He watched the movie about 16 times to get a better understanding of the story. Since Michael also had to do some voice over work for the role, he says that studying Nick Robinson’s portrayal of Simon really helped.
5. He’s From Las Vegas
Michael Cimino was born and raised in Las Vegas and he’s very proud of his hometown. But while Las Vegas is great for a lot of things, it’s not the best place to be to find and pursue acting opportunities. These days, it looks like Michael has relocated to California.
6. Jake Gyllenhaal Is One Of His Favorite Actors
As someone who is very passionate about his own work as an actor, it’s no surprise that Michael is a fan of other actors’ work as well. After all, creative people need to draw inspiration from somewhere, right? He cites Academy Award winner, Jake Gyllenhaal, as one of his favorite actors and greatest inspirations.
7. He’s Good At Riding Mechanical Bulls
Do you have a hidden talent that also makes for a totally cool conversation starter and party trick? Michael Cimino does. In an interview with Variety, he revealed that his hidden talent is his ability to ride a mechanical bull. This talent is definitely worth some serious cool points.
8. He Supports The Black Lives Matter Movement
Michael has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, and he often uses his platform to speak out against injustice and raise awareness to social issues. He is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and has added a link to helpful resources in his Instagram bio.
9. He Dated A Well-Known YouTuber
Michael appears to be single at the moment, but at one point he was in a relationship with YouTuber, Mava Gomez. Unfortunately, the two decided to go their separate ways last year. However, Michael still has pictures of Mava on Instagram because he doesn’t want to erase all of the memories they shared together.
10. He Loves Connecting With Fans
Michael loves getting the chance to connect with his fans and he enjoys interacting with them on social media. He says, “For me personally, it’s trying to connect with the fans and talk to them via Instagram. If anyone reaches out and I feel like they have a unique story or have something that needs to be said to them, I definitely reach back out and talk to them.”