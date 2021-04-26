When it comes to acting, it can be hard to find somebody who can literally do a little bit of everything. Michael Dorman, however, is one of those people and his resume clearly reflects that. Throughout the two decades he’s spent in the industry, Michael has played a wide variety of roles in movies and TV shows. No matter what kind of project he’s working on, Michael can always be trusted to bringing his characters to life with authenticity and excitement. Most recently, he’s been getting a lot of attention for his role in the Apple TV original series For All Mankind and fans are excited to know that the show will be coming back for a third season. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Dorman.
1. He Likes Country-Folk Music
When it comes to music genres, country-folk music is about American as it gets. Needless to say that some people may be surprised to know that Michael, someone who was born and raised in New Zealand, is a fan. During an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, he said, “I did this TV show called Patriot a while ago that explored the country-folk scene. That’s become my staple for when I’m trying to relax. ”
2. He’s A Musician
Michael’s work as an actor is what has earned him the most recognition all over the world, but he’s also got some musical skills up his sleeve. Michael enjoys singing and playing the guitar. From what we can tell he hasn’t released any of his own music and it doesn’t appear that he has any plans to.
3. He’s Not Shy About His Political Views
Political views are one of those things that most people don’t feel comfortable discussing in mixed company. Over the last several years, however, the political climate has become so tense that many people have made it a point to let people know where they stand. Michael is among those who have no problem sharing his views and he has made it very clear that he wasn’t a fan of former President Trump.
4. He’s Taking A Break From Social Media
Social media has become a great way for people to stay up to date with what’s going on with their favorite celebrities, but unfortunately, Michael’s fans haven’t gotten an update in a while. In the past, Michael has been very active on Instagram, but he hasn’t posted anything since October 2020. It’s unclear if or when he plans to return.
5. He Likes To Travel
Most people don’t get the chance to travel nearly as much as they’d like, but Michael has been fortunate to be in a position that gives him the flexibility and finances to explore. Thanks to his career, Michael has been able to travel all over the world. Some of the places he’s visited include France and the Czech Republic.
6. He Likes To Take Pictures
Michael has made his living by being in front of the camera, and while he doesn’t have any behind-the-scenes credit on his resume, he has gotten behind the camera to do some photography. Taking pictures is one of Michael’s hobbies and it goes well with the fact that he likes to travel.
7. He Supports Social Justice
There’s always been a debate over whether people in the public eye have a responsibility to use their platforms for the greater good. Michael seems to believe that the answer is yes. He has often posted on social media to show his support for the Black Lives Matter Movement
8. He Gained A Lot Of Weight For His Role In For All Mankind
Before season two of For All Mankind, producers told Michael that they wanted his character to be significantly heavier. They offered him the option to wear prosthetics to make him look bigger, but Michael decided that he really wanted to gain weight. While talking to TV Line, Michael said, ” I saw a bunch of doctors and dietitians, and I put on 40 lbs. in a really short amount of time. I [am] usually 170 lbs.” He added, “I got to over 210. I pushed it as far as I could.”
9. He’s A Paul Newman Fan
Before becoming an actor, Michael was a fan just like the rest of us. During an interview with IMDB, he revealed that Paul Newman was one of his earlier inspirations. When Michael was younger, he loved watching many of Newman’s classic movies. Some of his favorite Newman movies include Coolhand Luke and The Sting.
10. He’s Been Learning How To Smoke Meat
During the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of people found themselves picking up new hobbies, and Michael is no exception. He told The Sydney Morning Herald, “I’ve been learning how to smoke meat…There’s this guy who has a smokehouse in Austin [Texas], Aaron Franklin, he has a smoking masterclass so I looked at that.”