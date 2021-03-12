10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Eklund

Michael Eklund is known for being creepy. Not because he himself is creepy, but because he’s well-known for being so good at taking on roles that are creepy. The actor is really always the best villain around, and he has mastered the art of making everyone who encounters his characters feel the hair on the back of their neck stand on end. He’s just that good. While we don’t know Michael Eklund personally, we imagine that his on-screen persona is one that does not describe him as a person in real life. But, we also realize we know very little about the actor aside from how good he is at being bad.
1. He’s From Saskatchewan
He was not born and raised in America, but he knows a thing or two about American dramas. He’s taken them and made them his own, and he’s just that good. He was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where he lived with his parents until he was old enough to move out and focus on his own career.
2. He Always Wanted to Act
At the young age of five, his mother took him to see his first movie. It’s a great age for kids who want to sit through a movie, and he did. He knew at that age that he’d be in the movies. Young Michael Eklund knew that he’d have his family sitting in a movie theater at some point in their lives watching him on the big screen – and he’s exceeded his own expectations.
3. He Tried College
During his days in high school, he was a very active part of the theater program. When he graduated, he even made the decision to attend college. He enrolled as a painting major at the Alberta College of Art, which is located in Calgary, Canada. However, it just didn’t work out for him. He wanted more, and that’s when he left college and went to Vancouver to make his acting dreams a reality.
4. His First Role Was in 2000
It was a small role, but it was one that he did well. He was in “Dark Angel,” working as a police officer. It might just be one of the only times we’ve seen him do anything that isn’t the antagonist role. He continued to make small appearances in Canadian and American shows, but it wasn’t until he began taking on darker roles that he became a household name. Perhaps one of his finest roles was alongside Halle Berry in “The Call,” back in 2013 when he took on the role of a serial killer and kidnapper.
5. He has Fun with an Antagonist
If you think that he’s cast in the roles he’s cast in for a reason, you are not wrong. He loves it. He loves to play the villain. They are, in his words, the most fun characters to take on when acting. The more complex the character, the better for Eklund. He recognizes something in a dark character that few people take the time to recognize. They might be dark, but they don’t consider themselves bad. Most of the characters he plays are terrible people, but they think that they are doing something good and noble. It’s very complex.
6. He Struggles With the Darkness
We touched briefly on his role in “The Call,” playing Michael Foster. That was a difficult one for him. To create a character that dark and that ugly, you have to get into a certain mindset – and it’s not easy to get out of that mindset at the end of each day to go home and be your normal self. He struggles with that one, and he felt that one weighing heavily on him each day.
7. He’s Not Married
He was married, but he is not any longer. He married actress Megan Bennett back in 2003. They ended their marriage after only eight years, and they did not have any children together. He currently enjoys being single, but we can’t say for certain he’s not dating someone at the moment.
8. How Old is He?
If you ask the internet to provide you with an age for Michael Eklund, the internet tells you he was born on July 31, 1962. That would mean that as of March 2021, he’s 58. There’s literally not a chance in the world that this man is almost 60. His Twitter account, however, says that he’s not even close to that age, and he also asks the world to stop believing the internet. We knew we couldn’t trust that date. We might not know how old he is, but we do know that he’s not almost 60.
9. He’s Very Private
Michael Eklund doesn’t discuss his personal life, and that’s all right. He likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, though he is always happy to discuss a character or a role he’s taking on. He’s so good at what he does, but we don’t blame him for needing to keep his own life to himself at the end of the day. He plays such difficult characters, and he needs somewhere and something good that is just his.
10. He’s a Fan of His Fans
Not everyone loves meeting fans and talking to them at events, but Eklund seems to really enjoy it. He regularly sends messages via social media to his fans to thank them for coming out to an event to meet him, and he always seems enthusiastic about meeting his fans in return.