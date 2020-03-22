10 Things You Didn’t Know About Michael Goonan

Michael Goonan is a contestant on the television series “Married at First Sight.” Goonan joined the competition for the current season and this automatically makes him a reality television celebrity personality. Fans of the show may or may not become fans of Goonan, but they want to know everything possible about him. To satisfy the longing for more information, here are 10 things you probably didn’t already know about Michael Goonan.
1. Michael Goonan has made a bad impression
The tabloids and gossip columns are lit up with rumors about the alleged bad behavior of Michael Goonan. He reportedly made foul suggestions about radio station staff in an interview, suggesting that they were high on drugs, but not in so many words. Goonan didn’t show much in the way of social graces in the interview, nor was he going to lie down in the face of accusations against his character. He basically told them where to get off then hung up on the phone interview with Krysti and Bodge on HIT MId North Coast breakfast show.
2. He drank way too much that night
Michael Goonan went out for a night of fun and entertainment. He was accused of trying to hook up with Hayley Vernon. Goonan’s defense was that he didn’t remember much about the night because he was “too drunk to remember anything.” This was the topic of conversation that started the verbal scuffle on the radio interview which resulted in Stacey stating that “his actions were deplorable.”
3. Goonan is being branded a “serial cheater”
Hayley Vernon released more details about the drunken night that led to the scandalous rumors about Michael. She went further and disclosed to Who.com that Goonan also made advances towards Vanessa Romito, who is married, but she wasn’t having any of it and she pushed him away, rejecting his amorous suggestions. Everyone was drunk at the event and it was suggested that Michael wasn’t the only one who was acting inappropriately.
4. Michael Goonan is an interesting character
Goonan is known for his big personality. Whether the accusations and rumors flying around about him are true or false, there are some well-known facts about him that are public knowledge. He has an amazing sense of humor and he is consistently wisecracking and he is also a joker. He’s charismatic, confident, and fun to be around.
5. He is looking for someone to help him be better
Michael shared what he is looking for in a relationship with a woman. He needs someone who is strong and will inspire him to be better. He needs a woman who can keep him in line and help him to grow up. Nothing was mentioned about fidelity, but it’s assumed that he needs a bit of assistance with this also, as he is known for his occasional casual flings.
6. He is a single dad
Goonan is the father of a toddler. He was with the child’s mother, but the relationship came to an end more than a year ago. The two share legal custody of the boy, so he is technically a single dad who sometimes has his son with him. The woman that he chooses will come into the situation of having a ready-made family, at least part-time.
7. Michael Goonan is a brilliant businessman
Michael is currently age 28. He hails from Adelaide, SA. His current job is a company director. He has been very successful in business. He runs a company that was established by his family and he is also a shareholder in the venture. He was a millionaire by the time that he was just 24 years of age.
8. He knows he isn’t good at picking women
Michael Goonan shared a lot of personal aspects of himself in his audition tape for “Married at First Sight.” He knows that he has shortcomings but he has a strong desire to bring about some changes. He is looking for strength in a partner who will not let him get away with former behaviors. This is a tall order, but with a son who needs a good father figure, he’s ready to make the necessary changes, at least intellectually. He also shared that he has not been the best when it comes to choosing women. The biggest question is can he overcome his habitual behaviors to achieve the goals that he has established for the show?
9. Michael is proclaiming himself a villain with no apologies
Goonan split with his wife on the show Stacey Hampton. After the social experiment was completed and filming was completed in December, he moved on with his life and started dating someone else. He admitted that he has been involved with other people since the show. He shared that he doesn’t want to remain single and that the new lady in his life is someone that he would “take a bullet for.” Is it possible that he has finally met the woman who will help him achieve his personal goals? The new woman in his life is KC Osborne. Only time will tell if this relationship will work out but we wish the very best for both of them.
10. We’ll never know the real Michael Goonan
Most of the world, especially viewers will never really get to know the real Michael Goonan. He was involved in a social experiment on the reality television series “Married at First Sight.” This may be branded as a reality television series but most of us realize that it’s pretty far removed from real life, and it is set up for drama to bring in viewers and revenue for the production company. How much of the drama was authentic, and what was fabricated, we’ll never really know. A lot of these things are done for sensationalization and perhaps not even Michael himself will disclose the real facts.