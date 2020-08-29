Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Kittrell

In 2010, Michael Kittrell went from being someone that almost everyone had never heard of to being a viral a sensation for proudly proclaiming that “gingers have souls”. When Michael, who most people know as CopperCab, recorded and posted the video, he had no idea just how far it would take him. Now, a decade later, he’s still riding the waves of that viral video which has earned him hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. It’s also gotten him some pretty cool opportunities. Michael has made several TV appearances over the years including starring in a reality TV show called Hollywood Hillbillies.  Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Kittrell.

1. He’s Still Trolling

After his “Gingers Do Have Souls” video went viral, most people expected Michael to to disappear into the darkness of internet obscurity, but he wasn’t finished yet. In fact, his YouTube channel is still going strong and he currently has over 330,000 subscribers. Even though his whole persona is still somewhat of a mystery, Michael seems to like to keep people guessing.

2. He’s Released Music

Michael isn’t what most people would consider a serious musician, and he’ll probably never end up on anyone’s list of their favorite artists, but does have some music experience. In 2014, he released a song called “Gingerbread” which was accompanied by a bizarre video that included a huge gingerbread man dancing around everywhere.

3. He Was Almost Cast In An Ed Sheeran Video

In 2011, Michael almost got the chance to work with one of the entertainment industry’s most famous gingers, Ed Sheeran. Sheeran hoped to cast Michael in the video for his hit song “Lego House”. Unfortunately though, things didn’t work out and Harry Potter star, Rupert Grint.

4. He’s Dealt With Lots Of Bullying

Michael is no stranger to bullying. When he was younger, he was often on the receiving end of harsh comments about his hair color. The bullying only continued once he started to get attention on YouTube. His second video “Attention Haters” was his attempt at addressing all the online trolls who had been bullying him in the comments.

5. His Mother Passed Away When He Was Just 12

Being popular online is cool and everything, but real life hasn’t always been easy for Michael. His mother struggled with alcoholism and passed away when Michael was just 12-years-old. Michael’s father left the family shortly after and Michael was primarily raised by his grandmother who he refers to as Mema.

6. He’s From The Atlanta Area

When Michael first started getting popular online, people were curious as to where he lived. Michael was born and raised near Atlanta and describes his childhood as “wonderful”. He told Metro, “I lived in a house where I truly believed in magic,’ he remembers. ‘Not like Wiccan bull sh*t – not to discriminate against people who believe in that – but magic like Santa Claus, the Easter bunny and tooth fairy.” However, as he got older, his house began to get more and more dysfunctional.

7. He Started Posting Videos As A Way To Express Himself

Like lots of people who start posting videos on YouTube, Michael didn’t start his channel with the intention of becoming a viral sensation. He was simply looking for a way to express himself and get advice from people in the commentshe saw YouTube as the perfect outlet for him to do it.

8. He’s Part Of The LGBT Community

In 2016, Michael posted a video on YouTube revealing that he was transgender. At the time, he said that he planned to transition and go by the name of Claire. However, despite his apparent sincerity in the video, many of his subscribers believe that he was just trolling.

9. He Likes To Travel

Growing up in a relatively small down traditionally means not having access to lots of opportunities, however, technology has changed that a little bit. Internet fame has done a lot of things for Michael, and one of those things is that it’s given him the chance to travel to places he may not have been able to see otherwise. Some of the places he’s been able to go include England and Italy.

10. He Has Pet Ferrets

Typically most people think of people who have pets, they tend to fall into two categories: dog people or cat people. However, Michael is a ferret person. He has two pet ferrets who he loves to cuddle with. It’s kind of surprising that he hasn’t made an Instagram account for his ferrets, but they make plenty of appearances on his personal account.


